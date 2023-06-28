Compass Rose Theater Hires Barbara Webber As Executive Director

Webber is a long-time Annapolitan and public relations business owner with over 20 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, theater arts, and youth education.

Jun. 28, 2023

Compass Rose Theater, Annapolis' longest-running professional theater company and nonprofit educational organization, today announced Barbara Webber as its Executive Director. Webber is a long-time Annapolitan and public relations business owner with over 20 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, theater arts, and youth education.

Webber previously held leadership positions in organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Adopt-A-Classroom, and Classcraft. Her company, Webber Professional Media Consulting, led communications campaigns for nonprofits such as Artists Against Apartheid, the Hollywood Women's Political Caucus, Greenpeace, women's groups, children's organizations, and represented many world leaders and causes. Her theater experience includes working with Colonial Players, Prince George's Little Theater, Bowie Community Theater, Reston Community Theater, and North Beach Players. As head of a child abuse prevention program, she created and led educational performances throughout Maryland. She has been active in community outreach, spearheading food bank efforts and other projects for families in need.

"My first encounter with Compass Rose Theater was a complete surprise. The theater is small and unassuming, but while watching the performance, I felt like I was attending a professional show in D.C. or Baltimore. Later, I joined the production staff for The Wizard of Oz, which received rave reviews." said Webber. "Being offered the opportunity to lead the theater is a dream come true. Compass Rose Theater's educational mission makes it even more exciting because I spent ten years providing educational performances for kids throughout Maryland schools and loved every minute."

Lucinda Merry-Browne, Compass Rose Theater Founder and Artistic Advisor, said, "As Compass Rose Theater embarks upon a bright future at Maryland Hall, we are thrilled we could hire Barbara Webber to be our Executive Director. In Barbara, we have found a leader who not only has a passion for theater but has the expertise and depth of experience to guide our company forward."

Webber says Compass Rose Theater is now focused on its summer theater camps in Maryland Hall. It is expanding educational outreach to local schools and hiring more theater teachers. The theater group is preparing to announce its 2023 session, interviewing directors, stage managers, and costumers, while preparing for auditions.

"Like many theater companies, even those on Broadway and downtown, we continue to build back after pandemic shutdowns. Thankfully, we are seeing more and more patrons every show. I hope our community continues to take advantage of having an award-winning professional theater right here in Annapolis," adds Webber.



