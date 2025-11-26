Christmas Hip-Hop Musical THE KING IS HERE is Coming to City of Praise Family Ministries

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The City of Praise Family Ministries will present its original Christmas Hip-Hop musical, THE KING IS HERE: All Hail the King, written and directed by acclaimed playwright and director Mark McKinnon. This dynamic production brings a fresh, contemporary reimagining of the traditional nativity story from King Herod's perspective-blending faith, drama, and modern Hip-Hop & R&B culture into a powerful theatrical experience for all ages. Audiences will journey into the untold backstory of Herod the Great, uncovering the secrets behind his rise to power and the lengths he is willing to go to remain king of Judea. Alongside this gripping perspective, the production follows Mary and Joseph's heartfelt journey-a story of love, faith, and divine purpose leading to the birth of Jesus.

Starring M.K. Ngenge, Kyren Garel, CJ Winston, Ashley Silva, Tammy Turner, and Adrian Arthur, with Autumn Joi, Michael Patterson and Dr. Ylawnda Peebles, leading this 80-member cast. Featuring live animals, live music, and a powerhouse cast, The King Is Here promises an unforgettable theatrical experience the entire family can enjoy.

Performances will take place on Saturday, December 13th at 1:00 PM, Saturday, December 13th at 6:30 PM, and Sunday, December 21st at 5:30 PM

About the Writer & Director:

Mark McKinnon is a professional actor and the founder of McKinnon Acting Studio, the largest on-camera acting school in Maryland. He has been a member of the City of Praise for almost 30 years, serving as director of the drama ministry since 2016. As an actor, he is best known for his Recurring Guest Star role as Donnell in Seasons 2 and 3 of the Paramount+ original series Mayor of Kingstown. McKinnon also appeared as Davis in the Netflix comedy series Survival of the Thickest, and has recurred for seven seasons as Officer Miller on the CBS primetime series Blue Bloods. Mark received his BFA in Theatre Arts at Howard University.