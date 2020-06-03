Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Chamber Dance Project Postpones Zoom On Ballet History
Chamber Dance Project postponed yesterday's Zoom Virtual Chat on ballet history to next Tuesday, June 9 at the same time.
The action was taken in recognition of Blackout Tuesday initiated by many individuals and companies in the music industry that have designated today as a one-day moratorium on business as usual.
For more information, visit https://chamberdance.org/virtual-chats or call 202.499.2297.
