Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Chamber Dance Project Postpones Zoom On Ballet History

Article Pixel Jun. 3, 2020  

Chamber Dance Project postponed yesterday's Zoom Virtual Chat on ballet history to next Tuesday, June 9 at the same time.

The action was taken in recognition of Blackout Tuesday initiated by many individuals and companies in the music industry that have designated today as a one-day moratorium on business as usual.

For more information, visit https://chamberdance.org/virtual-chats or call 202.499.2297.


Donations

Arts Orgs


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • #KPAatHome Series Celebrates Artists Throughout The State In June
  • VIDEO: Arthur Murray Dance Centers Adapt to 'No-Touch' Instruction
  • Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10
  • VIDEO: Orchestra Kentucky Music Director Recommends Music Therapy to Help Mentally During the Health Crisis