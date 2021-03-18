The Center for the Arts at George Mason University announced today an array of in-person outdoor performances for Mason Pond Lawn, the expanse of grass directly across from the Center for the Arts Concert Hall on Mason's Fairfax campus. Patrons can enjoy a concert from The Barclay Brass; a family-friendly performance by tap-dancing, beatboxing percussion duo Collision of Rhythm; and a stirring Tribute to Sonny Rollins featuring Mason Jazz Faculty. Mason Pond Lawn will feature physically-distanced seating areas and will follow strict safety protocols.

For safety precautions and details about what to expect when visiting Mason Pond Lawn, including taking the Mason COVID Healthaoe"™ prior to arrival on campus visit: https://cfa.gmu.edu/events/outdoor-performances

Tickets are now available to the public at cfa.gmu.edu

Center for the Arts Ticket Office:

703-993-2787, cfatix@gmu.edu



Sunday, April 18 at 3 p.m.

$25 adult, $12.50 youth through grade 12

Named "a visionary ensemble" by The Washington Post, The Barclay Brass performs an "out of this world" concert of classical works and themes from the Star Wars soundtrack.



Sunday, April 25 at 3 p.m.

$15 adult, $10 youth through grade 12

Collision of Rhythm is the ultimate dynamic duo made up of a tap-dancing percussion virtuoso and a beatboxing, juggling multi-instrumentalist. Bring the entire family for this fun outdoor performance on Mason Pond Lawn.



Sunday, May 2 at 3 p.m.

$25 adult, $12.50 youth through grade 12

The talented Mason Jazz Faculty salutes tenor saxophonist Sonny Rollins, long heralded as "the greatest living jazz improviser," who has inspired generations of musicians.



This in-person programming update is in addition to the Center for the Arts' ongoing spring schedule of digital programming through Mason Arts at Home. In partnership with CVPA and the Hylton Performing Arts Center's Hylton at Home, Mason Arts at Home features livestreamed and pre-recorded digital concerts, behind-the-scenes conversations with artists, and events.

Programs, artists, and dates are subject to change.

