Center for the Arts at George Mason University Announces In-Person Performances for Spring 2021

Programming includes, The Barclay Brass, Collision of Rhythm, Tribute to Sonny Rollins,

Mar. 18, 2021  
The Center for the Arts at George Mason University announced today an array of in-person outdoor performances for Mason Pond Lawn, the expanse of grass directly across from the Center for the Arts Concert Hall on Mason's Fairfax campus. Patrons can enjoy a concert from The Barclay Brass; a family-friendly performance by tap-dancing, beatboxing percussion duo Collision of Rhythm; and a stirring Tribute to Sonny Rollins featuring Mason Jazz Faculty. Mason Pond Lawn will feature physically-distanced seating areas and will follow strict safety protocols.

For safety precautions and details about what to expect when visiting Mason Pond Lawn, including taking the Mason COVID Healthaoe"™ prior to arrival on campus visit: https://cfa.gmu.edu/events/outdoor-performances.

Tickets are now available to the public at cfa.gmu.edu.

Center for the Arts Ticket Office:

703-993-2787, cfatix@gmu.edu

The Barclay Brass

Sunday, April 18 at 3 p.m.
$25 adult, $12.50 youth through grade 12
Named "a visionary ensemble" by The Washington Post, The Barclay Brass performs an "out of this world" concert of classical works and themes from the Star Wars soundtrack.

Collision of Rhythm

Sunday, April 25 at 3 p.m.
$15 adult, $10 youth through grade 12
Collision of Rhythm is the ultimate dynamic duo made up of a tap-dancing percussion virtuoso and a beatboxing, juggling multi-instrumentalist. Bring the entire family for this fun outdoor performance on Mason Pond Lawn.

Tribute to Sonny Rollins

Sunday, May 2 at 3 p.m.
$25 adult, $12.50 youth through grade 12
The talented Mason Jazz Faculty salutes tenor saxophonist Sonny Rollins, long heralded as "the greatest living jazz improviser," who has inspired generations of musicians.

Mason's College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) will hold three in-person performances open to the public this spring on the Fairfax campus. Performances will be free, but tickets are required in advance. Mason's School of Dance will present Spring New Dances, featuring original choreography created and performed by students in the Center for the Arts Concert Hall April 9 and 10 at 8 p.m. When You Believe, the Chorale Broadway Showcase 2021 will be held April 11 at 4 p.m. at Mason Pond Lawn, and Mason's School of Theater presents three performances of the Elizabeth Swados musical Runaways (directed by Erin Gardner with music direction by Joe Walsh) April 30 at 8 p.m., May 1 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Mason Pond Lawn.


This in-person programming update is in addition to the Center for the Arts' ongoing spring schedule of digital programming through Mason Arts at Home. In partnership with CVPA and the Hylton Performing Arts Center's Hylton at Home, Mason Arts at Home features livestreamed and pre-recorded digital concerts, behind-the-scenes conversations with artists, and events.

Programs, artists, and dates are subject to change.

Center for the Arts 2020-2021 Sponsors:
The Mather, Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation, City of Fairfax Commission on the Arts, and The Seeley Foundation.


