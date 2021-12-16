Casting for Ford's Theatre's THE MOUNTAINTOP Announced

Ford's Theatre Society announced full casting and the design team for The Mountaintop by Katori Hall. Directed by Nicole A. Watson, the production features KenYatta Rogers (Ford's Fences, Death of a Salesman) as Martin Luther King, Jr., and Shannon Dorsey (Ford's A Christmas Carol 2018) as Camae. Performances are January 21 to February 13, 2022.

Tickets for The Mountaintop are now on sale and range from $22 to $64. Discounts are available for groups, senior citizens, military personnel and those younger than age 35. The production is recommended for ages 14 and older.

On April 3, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outside. When a mysterious stranger arrives with some surprising news, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people. This engrossing and imaginative telling of Dr. King's final night paints a humanizing portrait of a man propelled by faith to incite change through action.

"I was a history teacher before I was a theatre director and am intrigued by plays that take some kernel of the historical record and explode it in a new way," said director Nicole A. Watson. "The exploration of King's legacy, especially in Ford's Theatre at this time is compelling. Hall's script breaks that space between us and the idea of King as a frozen historical figure, encouraging us to consider King's humanity and calling in fresh ways; precisely because Hall has asked us to look at King in relation to one person on a very specific night."

COVID-19 Health and Safety

Regardless of age, all patrons with tickets to in-person performances are required to show a government-issued photo ID and proof of full vaccination status (physical copy or digital photograph of vaccination card) or a qualifying negative COVID-19 test upon arrival to their performance for admittance. We are unable to accept CLEAR or other third-party apps. Negative PCR tests must be dated within 48 hours of the performance; negative antigen tests must be dated within 24 hours of the performance. Face coverings are also required for all. Acceptable forms of government-issued photo IDs include driver's licenses and passports. Ticket holders who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted.

Ford's Theatre COVID-19 guidance is developed in collaboration with the George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates (GW MFA). As one of the largest physician groups in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, GW MFA is recognized for excellence in clinical care, research and training of future care providers. The advice and expertise of the medical staff at the GW MFA, which is based on data and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has helped Ford's Theatre Society strengthen its safety procedures to better serve and protect patrons, artists and staff. For more information about Ford's Theatre health and safety protocols, visit www.fords.org/performance-safety.

Special Performances and Events

Audio-described performances of The Mountaintop are February 1, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. and February 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. A sign-interpreted performance is February 10, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Beginning January 28, 2022, all performances of The Mountaintop will be captioned via the GalaPro App. GalaPro is available from the App Store or Google Play and allows patrons to access captioning on demand through their phone or tablet device. Patrons set their phones to airplane mode and connect to the local GalaPro Wifi network before the performance begins. More information at https://www.fords.org/visit/accessibility/galapro-captioning.

Free First Preview: January 21, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.



Ford's Theatre Partners with TodayTix to give out free tickets for the first performance of each mainstage production in our theatrical season. Four-hundred tickets are available via the TodayTix digital lottery, beginning 10:00 a.m. ET on January 14 for the January 21 7:30 p.m. performance of The Mountaintop. To enter the digital lottery, patrons must download the TodayTix app (available in Apple App Store or the Google Play Store), open it and select the "Free First Preview" performance for The Mountaintop. Winners will be notified by email and push notification between 10:00 a.m. ET and 1:00 p.m. ET on the day of the first preview. Winners must confirm their winning tickets (up to two) in the TodayTix app within one hour of being notified. Visit www.fords.org/free for additional details.