Cast Set for Deaf Austin Theatre and VOCA's A STRANGE LOOP

Deaf Austin Theatre and Visionaries of the Creative Arts have revealed the cast and creatives for a historic collaboration with a co-production of A Strange Loop, the Tony Award-winning musical by Michael R. Jackson to be presented in Summer 2025.

This innovative co-production marks the first time two Deaf theatre companies in the United States have joined forces to stage a performance, bringing a fresh perspective to Jackson’s critically acclaimed work. A Strange Loop will be performed by a company of Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing artists in ASL and Spoken/Sung English.

Casting includes Ronnie Bradley as Usher; Kai Clifton as Voice of Usher; Mervin Primeaux O’Bryant as Thought 1; Ellison K. as Thought 2: Gabriel Silva as Thought 3, u/s Usher: Damien DeShaun Smith as Thought 4; as Wade Green Thought 5; Jeremy Rashad Brown as Thought 6; and deaf swing Elbert Jones for Thoughts 1, 3 and 5 and hearing swing Nicholas Hunter for Thoughts 2, 4 and 6.

On this collaboration, playwright and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson said, “I am thrilled that Deaf Austin Theatre and Visionaries of the Creative Arts are collaborating to bring A Strange Loop to their audiences. Though A Strange Loop is told through Usher’s very specific lens, it has always been my intent that his story resonates universally throughout the human condition. I believe these two theaters will crack the piece open even further in a unique way that only they can do and for that reason, I enthusiastically support this co-production.”

Directed by Alexandria Wailes with Stanley Bahorek as Associate Director and Music Supervisor, A Strange Loop will be co-produced by DAT and VOCA with productions to be mounted in both Washington, D.C. and Austin, TX Summer 2025.

A Strange Loop features director of artistic sign language (DASL) by Kailyn Aaron-Lozano, music direction by Walter “Bobby” McCoy, choreography by Joey Antonio, set design by Jessica Trementozzi, costumes by Kenann Quander, lighting design by Helen Garcia-Anton, projection design by Julian Kelley, sound design by Kevin Alexander, caption design by Andres Poch, and intimacy direction by Emily Sucher.

Originally produced Off-Broadway in 2019, A Strange Loop premiered on Broadway in April 2022 winning Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical at the 75th Tony Awards. A Strange Loop follows Usher a Black queer man writing a musical about a Black queer man writing a musical. The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is renowned for its raw, incisive humor and its deep dive into identity, self-perception, and artistic struggle.

“This collaborative partnership is a significant opportunity for us to elevate the representation and raise awareness of the talents of Black Deaf individuals in musical theater,” agreed VOCA Artistic Director Michelle Banks and DAT Artistic Director Dr. Brian Cheslik.

