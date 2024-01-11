Cast Set For THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at Shakespeare Theatre Company

The Lehman Trilogy plays in STC's Harman Hall February 22 – March 24.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

Shakespeare Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for its production of The Lehman Trilogy, adapted by Ben Power from the play by Stefano Massini. The Lehman Trilogy plays in STC's Harman Hall February 22 – March 24.

Getting its long-awaited D.C. premiere, The Lehman Trilogy is helmed by director Arin Arbus, who previously directed STC's 2022 co-production of The Merchant of Venice.

Playing the multiple generations of the Lehman family and supporting characters are Edward Gero, Mark Nelson, and René Thornton Jr. 

“The play requires virtuosic performances from all three actors – they play about 50 characters over the course of 164 years. We have an incredible multicultural cast – Edward Gero, Mark Nelson, and René Thornton Jr.," says director Arbus. "Of course, D.C. audiences will know Edward from many, many productions at STC, and this role was a particular wish-list role for him. Mark, an actor with whom I've wanted to work for a long time, was last at STC playing Shylock in a lauded production in 2011. As for René, I'm thrilled for him to make his debut at STC. He's one of the rare actors who has completed Shakespeare's canon (having performed in all 38 of his plays). Like Shakespeare's plays, this script offers a great deal of room for authorship from its actors, and I look forward to seeing how this cast complicates and enriches the conversations the play provokes about capitalism and the American dream, about who reaps the rewards for it and who pays the price."

About the Play

Meet the Lehman brothers—immigrants building an American dream that crumbles into a chaotic nightmare for future generations. With a cast of three actors covering 160 years of family struggles, achievements, and missteps, this winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Play is a powerhouse cautionary narrative for our times. A captivating feat of storytelling, The Lehman Trilogy examines the double-edged sword of capitalism and personal choices that created the largest financial crisis in U.S. history so far.  

Tickets start at $35 and are available now. For more information, please visit ShakespeareTheatre.org

Recommended For You