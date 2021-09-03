Cast Change Announced for COSI FAN TUTTE at Washington National Opera

A cast change has been announced for the upcoming Washington National Opera production of Mozart's "Così fan tutte."

Previously announced star Eric Owens will depart the production to join the cast of Don Carlo at the Metropolitan Opera. Owens will be replaced by Ferruccio Furlanetto, who will make his WNO debut in the role of Don Alfonso.

WNO Artistic Director Francesca Zambello said in a press release, "WNO is pleased to have come to an agreement with The Met so that Eric can make this important Met role debut, following his critically-acclaimed performance at WNO in 2018...And we are thrilled to welcome Ferruccio to WNO for the first time. This entire cast is one for the ages - we are excited to bring Mozart's great 'rom-com' to our audience with such extraordinary artists."

Furlanetto joins a cast that features Ana María Martinez as Despina, Rihab Chaieb, Laura Wilde, Kang Wang and Andrey Zhilikhovsky. The opera will be conducted by Erina Yashima.

Performances will take place between March 12-16, 2022. Learn more here.