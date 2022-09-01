Cast Announced for HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING at Studio Theatre

Studio Theatre has announced the cast of the upcoming Will Arbery production, Heroes of the Fourth Turning. The play, which The New York Times called "Astonishing and riveting," is a semi-surrealistic portrait of young people on the political right at a pivotal moment in America and in their lives. The script explores thoughts and doubts about Trump and abortion from the varying vantage points of five Catholic Intellectuals. Heroes of the Fourth Turning will run from September 21 - October 23, 2022. Playing the roles of the five-person cast are Gregory Connors (Justin), Sophia Lillis (Emily), Louis Reyes McWilliams (Kevin), Laura C. Harris (Teresa), and Naomi Jacobson (Gina).

Gregory Connors is an actor and mechanical engineer based in New York. He has performed in Coriolanus at The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park and can be seen on television in The Good Fight (Paramount+), FBI: Most Wanted (CBS) and The Blacklist (NBC).

Sophia Lillis broke out in 2017 playing the character, Beverly Marsh, in the remake of Stephen King's It. She reprised the role in 2019 in It Chapter Two. She is also known for portraying the younger version of Amy Adams' Camille Preaker in Sharp Objects (HBO) and her performance as the title character in the teen mystery comedy, Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, among other roles. Lillis will also feature heavily in three upcoming films, starring alongside Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City; with Michael Cera in the independent film, The Adults; and with Chris Pine and Hugh Grant in the upcoming Paramount film, Dungeon's & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Louis Reyes McWilliams is an actor, writer and teaching artist who also appeared in Coriolanus at The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park, as well as Anna Karenina at The Flea and The War Boys at Columbia Stages. He has performed in regional theater around the country, including Washington, DC's Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and his writing has been workshopped and produced at Williamstown Theatre Festival, Stanford University (where he received his BA) and Brown University (where he earned his MFA and was the 2019 Richard Kavanaugh Fellow).

Laura C. Harris returns once again to Studio Theatre after performing in several past productions (Kings, Cloud 9, Time Stands Still, Bachelorette, Speedo). Harris has performed frequently in Washington, DC venues including Arena Stage (The Heiress), Ford's Theatre (Silent Sky), Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company (Fairview), Round House Theatre (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, NSFW) and much more.

Three-time Helen Hayes Award-winner, Naomi Jacobson is an affiliated artist with Shakespeare Theatre Company and a Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company member of 25-years. Highlights among her many local credits include The Children and The Remains (Studio Theatre), The Guardsmen (The Kennedy Center), Born Yesterday (Ford's Theatre), Mary T. & Lizzy K. (Arena Stage), Richard III (Folger Theatre), Becoming Dr. Ruth (Theater J), Cabaret (Signature Theatre) and many more. Jacobson has also appeared on stages around the country and received multiple awards. In addition she has done voiceover work throughout her career with such outlets as NPR, PBS, Discovery Channel and The Smithsonian Institution.

Heroes of the Fourth Turning will be directed by Sivan Battat, a former Studio Theatre Apprentice who currently works and resides in New York as the Associate Artistic Director of Noor Theatre, a company in residence at New York Theatre Workshop.

