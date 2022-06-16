Cast Announced for Concert of New Musical WE SHALL SOMEDAY at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre has announced the cast for the concert presentation of We Shall Someday, a timely new musical written by Harrison David Rivers and Ted Shen. Seamlessly weaving story and song, We Shall Someday chronicles three generations of a Southern Black family as they trace the effects of racism, activism and legacy from the Civil Rights Movement to the present. Directed by Kelli Foster Warder, the concert will star Benjamin Harold Moore (National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's Harmony: A New Musical), Nova Y. Payton (Signature's After Midnight), Emmanuel Elliot Key (Signature's She Loves Me), and Drake Leach (Signature's She Loves Me).

"We are so honored to continue the development of our new musical here at Signature Theatre through this concert presentation of We Shall Someday," said writers Harrison David Rivers and Ted Shen. "Signature has always championed new musicals, and we are grateful for the opportunity to present our work to the insightful audiences here at Signature. We look forward to taking the insights we learn from this process at Signature to the world premiere production of We Shall Someday at Theatre LattÃ© Da in 2023."

"We Shall Someday is a moving and unflinching look at resistance and resilience traced over three generations of a Black American family. Through the very personal story of one family, this new musical, by Ted Shen and Harrison David Rivers, asks us to recognize the cycle of racism in this country and challenges us commit to change," said Signature's Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner. "Development of new work is a core mission of Signature Theatre, and we look forward to continuing that commitment in this exciting concert presentation of We Shall Someday, featuring a remarkable creative team led by director Kelli Foster Warder and company of artists and musicians."

Written by Harrison David Rivers and Ted Shen and Directed by Kelli Foster Warder, We Shall Someday features Music Direction by Deborah Abramson, Orchestration by Michael Starobin, Lighting Design by Jonathan Maag, Sound Design by Ryan Hickey, and Casting by Jorge Acevedo. Kerry Epstein is the Production Stage Manager, Bailey Howard is the Assistant Stage Manager, and Angie Benson is the Associate Music Director.

