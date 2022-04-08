Cast And Creative Team Announced For SHOW WAY THE MUSICAL, May 13- 29

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announces the cast and creative team for Show Way The Musical, a Kennedy Center-commissioned world premiere for young adults based on the Newbery-winning book from Kennedy Center Education Artist-in-Residence Jacqueline Woodson. This inspiring new musical, running May 13-29, 2022 in the Kennedy Center's Family Theater, features music by Tyrone L. Robinson, direction by Schele Williams, and choreography by Tiffany Quinn.

Based on Woodson's story of history, love, and resilience, Show Way The Musical pays tribute to women whose strength and knowledge illuminate their daughters' lives-from enslavement to freedom, through segregation, freedom marches, and the fight for literacy.

Incorporating her family's own experiences, this moving, lyrical account of ancestry follows the creation of a Show Way, a quilt with secret meanings to show enslaved people the way to freedom. As each generation passes, the Show Way shines a light on the past and paves a road to the future, stitching together possibility and promise.

Woodson shared: "When my mom sent me to sewing school as a child, I didn't understand why because she had not learned to sew, though she wanted to make sure that my sister and I did. Once I learned the history of our family, I began to understand. I'm honored that the voices of the generations that came before me and their stories of quilting and resistance are finally coming to the Kennedy Center stage showing all of us the way."



Show Way The Musical features Danielle Lee Greaves as The Griot, Emmanuel Eliot Key as Brother, Theresa Cunningham as Elder Mother, Angela Birchett as Mama, Danyel Fulton as Auntie, and understudies Catrina Brenae and Brittani McNeill.

The production includes music direction by Tiffany Underwood Holmes with orchestrations by Wilkie Ferguson and electronic music design by Taylor Williams, scenic design by Tony Cisek, costume design by Jeannette Christensen, lighting design by Kyle Grant, projection design by Jeremy Bennett, sound design by Cresent Haynes, props design by Chelsea Dean, and casting by Victor Vazquez, CSA, X Casting. Production Stage Manager is John Keith Hall, Associate Director is Nadia Guevara, and Assistant Director is Chanel Johnson.

Following the performance on Sunday, May 15 at 1:30 p.m., audience members are invited to stay for a creative conversation to ask questions and hear stories with the show's artists. In addition, the Saturday, May 21 at 1:30 p.m. performance is sensory-friendly, designed to create an experience that is welcoming to all families, including those with children with autism or other sensory sensitivities-families that do not require these Accessibility accommodations are still very much welcome to attend.

This production is most enjoyed by ages 7 and up. A complete schedule of the run can be found HERE. Tickets for the performance start at $20 and are currently on sale. For more information please visit the Kennedy Center website, in-person at the Kennedy Center box office, or call (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.