COMEDY AS A SECOND LANGUAGE Comes to The Silver Spring Black Box

Comedy as a Second Language returns - this time at the Silver Spring Black Box! Join us for a night of amazing stand-up comedy with the funniest immigrant and first generation performers! This will be a great night of comedy with Che Guerrero, Alyssa Al-Dookhi, Umar Khan and Reem Seliem.

Light concessions and drinks will be sold at the venue. Seating is theatre style and general admission. Come early for the best seats.

Date: Saturday, September 7th

Showtime: 8pm

Venue: Silver Spring Black Box, 8641 Colesville Road

Tickets: $22 - $30

More Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comedy-as-a-second-language-tickets-67653345979





