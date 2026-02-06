Bill Irwin's ON BECKETT Begins Performances Next Week

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Performances of On Beckett, conceived and performed by Bill Irwin (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Sesame Street), will begin next week at Shakespeare Theatre Company. Tickets start at $39 and are on sale now here.

An Irish Repertory Theatre Production, produced in association with Octopus Theatricals (All the Devils Are Here, Hadestown), On Beckett is an in-depth journey through the works of Samuel Beckett, as explored by Irwin. On Beckett plays STC’s Klein Theatre February 11 through March 15.

“Bill brings together immense talent with a profound knowledge of Samuel Beckett,” said STC Artistic Director Simon Godwin. “I'm thrilled that he’ll be taking us through both the comedy and the tragedy of Sam’s work, the absurd and the existential.”

Irwin, a Tony Award-winning actor and master clown, has spent a lifetime captivated by Samuel Beckett. With little more than a funny hat and a podium, Irwin mines the depths of Beckett’s work—including Waiting for Godot, Texts for Nothing, and more—in a nonstop display of jovial verbal and physical comedy that has become Irwin’s signature.

“On Beckett has grown, sometimes quickly, sometimes slowly, from my longtime fascination with Samuel Beckett’s writing—and my inability to escape it,” said Irwin. “The writing is beautiful—it’s actually poignant—and powerful, and dense, with an Irish sense of humor. I love sharing it with audiences.”

The creative team for this production includes Scenic Designer Charlie Corcoran; Costume Consultant Martha Hally; Lighting Designer Michael Gottlieb; Sound Designer M. Florian Staab; Tour Production Manager Lunar Eclipse Productions; Production Stage Managers Lisa McGinn and Natalie Hratko; Tour Lighting Supervisor Avery Reagan; Tour Audio Supervisor Alex Brock; and Tour Producer Bryan Hunt.

