Bianca Del Rio Adds More Shows To UNSANITIZED Comedy Tour This Fall

Comedy queen and RuPaul's Drag Race champion Bianca Del Rio adds more shows to her Unsanitized Comedy Tour this Fall.

Due to demand, additional dates have been added in DC, NYC and Chicago while 8 new cities have been added to the tour including Nashville, Denver, Kansas City, Salt Lake City and Phoenix. Some cities have already sold out while low tickets are being reported in others.

Tickets for newly added shows go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10am local time at thebiancadelrio.com. Don't miss out!

Bianca Del Rio is a dimple-cheeked, larger-than-life drag queen and outrageous comic who isn't afraid to shock and offend. She made history on her "It's Jester Joke" stand-up tour as the first drag queen to headline and sell out Wembley Arena and Carnegie Hall.

All along her Unsanitized Comedy Tour, America's funniest drag superstar and self-proclaimed "clown in a gown" will bring her snarky frankness, impeccable timing and politically incorrect humor for a comedy show like no other.

Tickets and more information available at thebiancadelrio.com.

BIANCA DEL RIO UNSANITIZED COMEDY TOUR

Sept 10 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

Sept 11 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic

Sept 12 - Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall

Sept 13 - Columbus, OH @ Jo Ann Davidson Theatre

Sept 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland

Sept 16 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

Sept 17 - NYC @ RAD Theater

Sept 18 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Sept 20 - Durham, NC @ Durham PAC

Sept 21 - Nashville, TN @ Tennessee PAC

Sept 22 - Kansas City, KC @ The Folly Theater

Sept 23 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

Sept 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Capitol Theatre

Sept 28 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

Sept 29 - Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre

Oct 1 - San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre - SOLD OUT

Oct 2 - Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Oct 3 - San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

Oct 5 - Portland, OR @ Portland PAC, Newmark Theatre - SOLD OUT

Oct 6 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Oct 9 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre - SOLD OUT

Oct 10 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic - SOLD OUT

Oct 11 - St Paul, MN @ The Fitzgerald Theater - SOLD OUT

Oct 13 - Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

Oct 14 & 15 - NYC @ The RAD Theater

Oct 16 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

Oct 18 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse - FEW TICKETS LEFT

Oct 19 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Café - FEW TICKETS LEFT

Oct 20 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Oct 21 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

Oct 23 - Newport, KY @ Ovation

Oct 25 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Oct 26 - Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre

Oct 27 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

Oct 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kimmel PAC, Perelman Theater

Oct 30 - Birmingham, AL @ The Lyric Theatre

Nov 1 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

Nov 2 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

Nov 6 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

Nov 8 - San Diego, CA @ The Balboa Theatre - FEW TICKETS LEFT

Nov 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel



The beloved comic and actor once known as Roy Haylock emerged as Bianca Del Rio on the New Orleans nightclub circuit and has since become a drag megastar earning awards including NewNowNext's Best New Television Personality, Variety's Top 10 Comics to Watch and #1 in New York Magazine's "The Most Powerful Drag Queens in America".

She is the author of the hilarious book "Blame it on Bianca Del Rio", the host of The Bianca Del Rio Podcast, has starred in movies including Hurricane Bianca and performed in the West End hit musical "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" in the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle. She's also followed by millions of fans on social media.