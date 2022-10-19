Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet Hispánico and The Kennedy Center Announce Washington, D.C. Premiere of Doña Perón

Performances run November 30 - December 3, 2022.

Oct. 19, 2022  

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's renowned Latinx dance organization recognized as one of America's Cultural Treasures, and the Kennedy Center, the National Cultural Center, announce the Washington, D.C. premiere of Doña Perón from November 30 - December 3, 2022, Wed - Sat at 8pm, Sat at 2pm. Tickets can be purchased online at kennedy-center.org/whats-on/explore-by-genre/dance/2022-2023/ballet-hispanico, by phone with the Advanced Sales Box Office (202-416-8540) or in-person with the Kennedy Center, 2700 F Street NW, Washington, D.C.

Last seen at the Kennedy Center in 2013, Ballet Hispánico returns with internationally renowned choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Doña Perón, set to music by Peter Salem. Doña Perón is the first full evening-length work commissioned by the Company and reclaims the narrative of the iconic Latina figure by a Latina choreographer. The work is an explosive portrait of Eva "Evita" Perón, one of the most recognizable, and controversial, women in Argentinian history. The illegitimate daughter of a prosperous farmer, Evita concealed this shameful past as she rose the ranks from dancehall performer to Argentina's First Lady - all before her untimely death at the age of 33.

Doña Perón brings to light the extremes of power at the forefront of Evita's life. Her work as an activist and advocate for Argentina's women and working class raised skepticism as she indulged in the opulence of a high-class life. A voice for the people, or a deceitful actress? Ochoa explores these diverging legacies and more in this seminal work, marking Ballet Hispánico's move beyond their 50th Anniversary and the continuation of centering the voices of Latinx artists.

"She's not a fairytale character, she's not a literary character," said Annabelle Lopez Ochoa. "She's a real woman, and for me, it's interesting to put her on stage because she's difficult to pinpoint. I want to give female dancers real roles, not always the nice roles. Women are complex and it's nice to show all of these facets. I'm very grateful that I can put this woman, Evita Perón, on stage as a female choreographer."

MetLife Foundation is an Official Tour Sponsor of Ballet Hispánico. The 2022-2023 Ballet Hispánico National Tour is made possible by JP Morgan Chase, an Official Tour Sponsor.



