BWW Video: The Tenth and Final Episode of Round House Theatre's Webseries Homebound

The tenth and final installment of Round House Theatre's Original Webseries Homebound is now live. The series premiered on April 27 with a new episode following each Monday. The series paused for a week in support of Black Lives Matter.

The 10-episode series is written by a different local playwright each week, and features 9 DC-area actors who would have performed on the Round House stage this spring.

To view past episodes of Homebound, click here.

Click below to watch Episode Ten entitled Reopening featuring Round House Theatre Resident Artists Maboud Ebrahimzadeh and Craig Wallace.

