BWW Video: Round House Theatre Premieres New Webseries Homebound

Article Pixel Apr. 27, 2020  

This first installment of Round House Theatre's Original Webseries Homebound is now live, with new episodes premiering every Monday through June 29. The 10-episode series is written by a different local playwright each week, and features 9 DC-area actors who would have performed on the Round House stage this spring.

Click below to watch Episode One entitled Connect featuring Craig Wallace and Mahboud Ebrahimzadeh.

For information on how to contribute to the Round House Resilience Fund, click here.



