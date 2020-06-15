BWW Video: Episode Seven of Round House Theatre's Webseries Homebound

Article Pixel Jun. 15, 2020  

BWW Video: Episode Seven of Round House Theatre's Webseries Homebound

The seventh installment of Round House Theatre's Original Webseries Homebound is now live, with new episodes premiering every Monday through July 6th. The 10-episode series is written by a different local playwright each week, and features 9 DC-area actors who would have performed on the Round House stage this spring.

To view past episodes of Homebound, click here.

Click below to watch Episode Seven entitled The Date featuring Lynette Rathnam and Round House Theatre Resident Artist Maboud Ebrahimzadeh.


Related Articles View More Washington, DC Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: CPFWE and The Actor's Fund Team Up to Auction Off Art-Masks Created by Broadway Artists
  • AT HOME WITH REBECCA LUKER Virtual Concert Will Feature Conversation with Journalist Katie Couric
  • CPFWE and The Actor's Fund Team Up to Auction Off Art-Masks Created by Broadway Artists
  • STREAM OF CHITA: A Legendary Celebration Raises $100,036 For BC/EFA COVID-19 Efforts