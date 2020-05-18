BWW Video: Episode Four of Round House Theatre's Webseries Homebound

The fourth installment of Round House Theatre's Original Webseries Homebound is now live, with new episodes premiering every Monday through June 29. The 10-episode series is written by a different local playwright each week, and features 9 DC-area actors who would have performed on the Round House stage this spring.

To view past episodes of Homebound, click here.

Click below to watch Episode Four entitled Together Alone featuring Jamie Smithson and Round House Theatre Resident Artist Maboud Ebrahimzadeh.

