BWW Review: HERE'S THE DEAL at Signature Theatre

By now, none of us are strangers to Zoom, Covid briefings, political strife, lack of social gatherings, and finally, the absence of live theatre. For young theatre makers like myself, this absence of live productions and opportunity to create has left a gaping hole in each of us. Fortunately there are programs like Signature in The Schools that fill those holes. I viewed their most recent production Here's the Deal and was thrilled to be watching something that was so compellingly relevant yet was still able to provide an escape from the new normal that is life with Covid 19. The production was written by Caleen Sinnette Jennings and directed by David Zobell. Together they interweave stories from the Great Depression and the times that followed where Americans had to rely on each other. It was a time where everyday life was filled with uncertainty and changeability at every turn. Sounds pretty familiar, right? This refreshing piece draws on a time where Americans were dealing with multiple crises on an international level. Hunger, poverty, racial injustices, disease, and broken spirits were rampant in the The Great Depression as they are during this global pandemic. However, Here's the Deal points out that a lot of good change came out of the strife Americans faced in the 1930s and provides hope that we can come together in the same way - that is as soon as Dr Fauci says it's safe to come together!

Here's the Deal begins with a scene between a mother and her daughters as they combat their struggles with poverty and foreclosure during the Great Depression, and then segues into a modern day drama class desperately trying to find some way possible to continue to create theatre despite being apart from each other. Their buoyant and bright teacher, cleverly named Mrs. Day, who is played by Felicia Curry, reignites their passion to create and they choose to focus their theatre piece on the Great Depression and the legislation that came from the New Deal afterwards. Through the students' exploration of the past we learn that maybe our times are not so "unprecedented" after all and that there is always time and space to learn from the past, and work towards a more accepting and progressive future together.

Caleen Sinnette Jennings' writing is both punchy and youthful and it fully encompasses what being a young theatre maker is like during a global pandemic. Through her writing she bridges the gap between then and now and how we can still band together while staying six feet apart. One of the most enjoyable aspects of Jennings' writing was her ability to step outside the current situation of the pandemic and be able to write about it from a lens of comparison to the Great Depression and yet continue to maintain an upbeat tone throughout the show. I especially enjoyed the dialogue between the students and Mrs Day as it portrayed an accurate representation of what zoom rehearsals, lessons, and school is like right now for young people across the country.

Thanks to David Zobell's directing of the show we see a clear, conscious connection between the scenes used to explore that era and the scenes exploring the pandemic. This was achieved through the use of imagery as well as a clear understanding of the struggles and similarities that people have now versus 1930. Another directorial aspect that I really enjoyed was the inclusivity of the show. From the moment it begins the goal of Here's the Deal is to invite people to learn, grow and enjoy the storytelling. One of my favorite parts of the show was feeling like I was on the zoom call with everyone else and a part of the collaborative process. I think one of the strongest parts of the show as a whole is exploring sensitive topics in an educational light.

Other notable aspects of Here's the Deal were the scenes between Mrs Day and her students. I sincerely enjoyed these because of how accurate and sharp they were. Each student had their own part to play in the zoom calls and realistically portrayed life as a zoom student. Their resilience and enthusiasm in exploring the parallels between the struggles of then and now was inspiring and their commitment to truthful storytelling was overall one of the best parts of the production.

If you're looking for a production that is both completely original and relevant to the current state of the world look no further than Here's the Deal. Here's the Deal runs through June 30 and can be streamed on your TV or computer through the Marquee tv app. For more information email sigschools@sigtheatre.org