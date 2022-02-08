BWW Review: BALLOONACY at Imagination Stage

Ok, I'm going to date myself. Growing up I remember watching a wonderful little film called The Red Balloon. It started out as a book by Albert Lamorisse for which he then turned into a movie starring his son in 1956. It told the story of a little boy and an unlikely friendship he ends up having with a red balloon. The film had no dialogue and also had some really good photography shot on location in Paris.

Did you ever wonder what happened to the little boy from that story? Imagination Stage has the answer for you with a delightful theatrical excursion called Balloonacy.

Barry Kornhauser's story puts us back in Paris where the little boy from The Red Balloon is now a grumpy old man (Jack Novack). He lives in a dingy looking apartment and spends his days doing everything alone. The play takes place on his birthday and his big dinner is a plate of spaghetti. When his friend (the red balloon) from his childhood shows up at his window, the old man at first shuns him but the balloon is persistent. What follows is a story of old friendships rekindled and a lesson in how much you miss something when you think you won't have it anymore. The latter assessment refers to a deflating moment in the show which I won't fully disclose here.

Like the source material, this is a silent show meaning Novack never speaks during the performance.

Director Kathryn Chase Breyer has done a superb job of making this show accessible to all ages. Even though it is advertised as being best for ages one to five, Breyer has staged the show in such a way where there is something for everyone to enjoy. The littlest of kids will appreciate the sight gags and the adults will love how a high-end performer like Novack can tell the story and express many feelings without ever opening his mouth. If you remember the film, the show's ending pays a homage to it's finish.

Novack's Old Man performance reminds me of what Marcel Marceau used to do with his signature character Bip back in the day. Yes, I just compared Novack to one of the greatest mimes in history. His performance is that good.

There is another performer in the show who tries to be hidden but eventually is revealed for her well-deserved bow. It is puppeteer/balloon wrangler Edmée Marie Faal who is in charge of balloon manipulation and the brief audience participation segment at the end of the show.

Ballonacy at Imagination Stage works for many reasons. It features a star turn, has great direction, and holds the attention of all audience members. That is very hard to do with a TYA (Theatre for Young Audiences) show.

Lastly, if you are an aging reviewer type or remember the source material that this show is inspired by, it's nice to relive your youth in a time when things are basically turned upside down.

Running Time: 45 minutes with no intermission.

Ballonacy runs through February 20, 2022 at Imagination Stage in the Dana Reeve Studio Theatre which is located at 4908 Auburn Avenue in Bethesda, MD.

For tickets, click here.