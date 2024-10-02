BWW Q&A: Shanara Gabrielle on THE CRADLE WILL ROCK at IN Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shanara Gabrielle is a purpose driven multi-hyphenate with a focus on exceptional theatrical experiences for all audiences. As an artist, leader, and cultural producer, Shanara is inspired to shape the future of arts institutions and artistic practice as essential to civic life. Driven by stories of justice and tales of imagination, she is interested in fostering new work and reimagining classics with artists of courage and depth. Shanara is a seasoned artist and entrepreneurial leader, with the vision, charisma, and insight to make things happen.

Ms. Gabrielle is a recipient of the prestigious Princess Grace Foundation Award in theatre, the Grace LeVine Theatre Award, a Visionary Women in the Arts Nominee, and Alive Magazine named her “Arts Maven of the Year.” Shanara’s directing work has been nominated for a Critic’s Circle Award, and noted as the “Best of the Year”. As an actress, Shanara has been nominated and won numerous Helen Hayes, Kevin Kline, and Critic’s Circle awards. She has received grants from: TCG, Theatre Washington, Regional Arts Commission, a Write Now Conference, and The Actor’s Fund. Shanara is a founding member of TCG’s “The Ferguson Moment” and also the founder of A.A.T Ferguson, a non-profit arts and education organization founded in the wake of Michael Brown’s murder, which received support from Talib Kweli’s Action Coalition, and earned national recognition in Rolling Stone Magazine.

With extensive experience as an artist and creative leader in the theatre industry, Shanara brings wide ranging experience from contracted leadership roles at large scale organizations like Arena Stage and the Kennedy Center, grassroots arts and activism projects like Working In DC, and a successful high-level acting career. This experience gives Shanara a deep understanding of best practices from across the field as an artist, leader, and entrepreneur.

Shanara brings professionalism, impeccable training, and an open spirit to every job she takes on. She is proudly from Iowa and makes a mean bowl of popcorn, can whip up a delicious meal from an empty cabinet, and since she’s an aerialist, she can probably climb a rope faster than you can. Though she loves her work, when she’s not in the rehearsal room or in the theatre, look for her to be road tripping with her family or spending time in the sunshine.

What initially drew you to the story of The Cradle Will Rock and its tumultuous premiere?

You know, "The Cradle Will Rock" really digs into capitalism and the struggles of working-class folks, which is something so many of us can relate to. I’m a big believer in how art can connect with social justice, and this musical does that in such a cool way. The whole story behind its premiere— the censorship and how the artists pushed back—really show the power that artists can have in society. I’m drawn to stories that tackle class and injustice, and this one feels super relevant right now. It’s a perfect reminder of how art can get us talking about important issues that effect us all.

Can you elaborate on the connection between theatre and justice, specifically labor, in your work?

I mean, I like to keep these issues at the core of my work. I believe theater is a powerful way to spotlight the struggles people face in our world and when I direct or produce, I aim to lift up the voices of those who often get overlooked. "The Cradle Will Rock" is a great example - it dives into the lives of working-class people standing up against oppressive systems, and those issues are still so relevant today. Ultimately, I see theater as a chance to spark conversation about our shared humanity - my hope is to motivate action and understanding about the issues that shape the world we live in.

How was the experience of working with a young local cast for The Cradle Will Rock?

(this is not specifically a YOUNG cast- they are local and professional of all ages and stages in careers) I think local artists working in our local arts communities is what it's all about! The talented cast for "The Cradle Will Rock" is just top-notch - they happen to be based here in the DMV, but could be (and are) working on stages all across the country! I believe that artists who reside and work in the same communities as their audiences play a crucial role in creating the magic of live performance. This underscores the significance of local professional companies like In Series to the arts ecosystem in DC.

What challenges and rewards come with producing a historic and rarely performed piece of American theater history?

Producing a historic piece like "The Cradle Will Rock" definitely has its challenges. One thing that was at the forefront of my mind was how to connect it to today’s issues while honoring its original spirit. Making the production relevant and accessible to modern audiences is a challenge that required the whole creative team's engagement and ideas. But the rewards are huge. Reviving this piece of American theater and highlighting its relevance today is incredibly fulfilling. Plus, it opens up conversations about our history and what still needs to be done.

How does your work with grassroots arts and activism projects like Working in DC influence your approach to directing?

These kind of projects highlight the power of civic engagement and collaboration. They remind me that theater isn’t just a performance; it’s a way to connect with the audience and spark conversations about important issues. I focus on amplifying the voices of those affected by the themes we’re exploring, ensuring their stories are genuinely represented. Ultimately, working in grassroots settings - and most arts and activism are grassroots - reinforces my belief that we can achieve more together. This spirit of collaboration shapes my approach - encouraging openness, connection, and helping us to create theater that inspires!

Why must audiences come and see the show?

The design team for the show has created. beautiful world, the voices are phenomenal, and "The Cradle Will Rock" is an essential piece of American theater that speaks directly to today’s world. This production isn’t just about looking back at history; it’s about engaging with important themes like social justice, labor rights, and the struggles of working-class people, which are just as relevant now as they were back then - in some ways even more so! The show has the potential to inspire a deeper understanding of the systems shaping our society and encourage us to think about our own roles in it. This is theater that challenges us, provokes thought, and ultimately inspires action. So I invite everyone to come and experience a performance that not only entertains but also uplifts and challenges us. Your presence contributes to a vital conversation about justice and equity in our world, and that’s a conversation we want to have with all of you!

Comments