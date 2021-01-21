BWW Feature: The DC Area Arts Community Remembers Delores King Williams

Delores King Williams

On January thirteenth the DC area arts community lost the immensely talented performer Delores King Williams. She was an incredibly talented actress and singer who was always a huge support factor for her fellow performers.

You might remember her theatrical performances from Signature Theatre's production Show Boat as Queenie or her Nettie Fowler in Olney Theatre Center's production of Carousel. You might have also seen her in concert at a Signature Theatre Cabaret or with the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra.

For twenty-two years she was a member of the political satire group The Capital Steps portraying such political luminaries as Condoleezza Rice, Janet Napolitano, Kim Jong Un, and many more.

What follows are quotes from some of Delores' artistic colleagues as well as some sights and sounds from her career.

I asked all of the participants the same question "What was it about Delores that made her so wonderful to be around and to work with?"

Delores' effervescent smile, enormous talent and the kindness she had towards all will be missed greatly. She was a triple threat performer whose work will never be forgotten by anyone who was lucky enough to have seen her in performance or to have known her personally.

Delores King Williams as Queenie in the 2009 Signature Theatre production of Show Boat.

Photo by Scott Suchman.

Signature Theatre's Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner- Delores King Williams was not only a remarkable talent, but more importantly one of the most kind and generous individuals I've ever met. Her smile lit up a room and she could make anyone feel at ease. I will miss her talent on the stage, her energy in the rehearsal room and seeing her beautiful smile in the audience- as she was truly one of the best supporters of all her artist friends.

Delores King Williams as Nettie Fowler with Carey Rebecca Brown and Tally Sessions in the 2015 Olney Theatre Center production of Carousel.

Photo by Stan Barouh.

Olney Theatre Center's Artistic Director Jason Loewith- Delores King Williams, who worked most recently at OTC as Nettie Fowler in Carousel six years ago, was an artist - and human - of uncommon grace. Her talents were only matched by her generosity, her love of company and camaraderie, her belief in mentorship, and her kindness to all she encountered. I cried every single time I heard her sing "You'll Never Walk Alone," and the call to action in that song - to be strong in the face of the darkest times and gravest challenges - is one we will heed in her honor in 2021.

Delores King Williams performing in Moscow with the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra in 2011.

Woodwind player and member of the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra Lee Lachman- Beyond being a great singer and consummate professional, her enthusiasm was infectious. When she met my wife, Linda, for the first time, she gave her a big hug and greeted her as if she was an old friend. She was fun to be with off the stand, too. Two of the highlights on the 2019 were going with her to the the art museums in Houston and Chicago.

An audio recording of Delores King Williams performing her Capital Steps characterization of Janet Napolitano.

Co-founder of The Capital Steps Elaina Newport- Delores was a total professional with legit jazz chops - before she came to work with us, she was a semi-finalist in the Thelonious Monk jazz competition - but she was also hilarious and perfectly cut out for our show. She did impressions of Sarah Palin, Hillary Clinton, Condoleezza Rice, Janet Napolitano, and more -- even Kim Jong Un! And in the Capitol Steps, our performers often have to learn lyrics on frighteningly short notice. That never fazed Delores. She was always solid and the audiences loved her. And offstage, she was a delight. Positive, optimistic, and supportive of her fellow cast members. The total package!

Capital Steps performer Evan Casey- Delores was one of the kindest, most generous people I have known, let alone worked with. Her warm spirit and ebullient personality would have been a blessing in any professional environment or social setting, but in a business that can all too often turn individualistic and egocentric, she was the complete opposite. Always thinking of others, always a positive outlook, never a bad word to say about anyone, that is how I will most remember D. Her talent as a singer and performer was only ever surpassed by her loveliness as a human. While I will miss hearing her beautiful voice and seeing her charm bring smiles to the faces of countless audience members, it is her own smile I will miss the most.

Delores King Williams performing one of her many Capital Steps characters.

Photo courtesy of the company.

Capital Steps performer Bari Biern- Delores was (God. I can't get used to saying "was") the consummate professional: poised, prepared, ready to dazzle.

As glamorous as she was, she wouldn't hesitate to bring the funny to her characters. She could sing like an angel and still land a punchline.

She was so stunning. Always put together and camera ready.

Offstage, she was one of the funniest people I knew. Her humor was wry and dry. (See Kevin Corbett's story about her on his FB page.)

One night, we were at places, about to go onstage, when I saw D take one delicate step back and one to the side.

"What are you doing? I said.

D smiled. "Getting out of my own way!" Wise words from a wonderful woman. How I miss her.

Capital Steps performer Jamie Zemeral- She was a professional at all times, and a pleasure to perform with, and a wonderful person to be around. She would always have a smile when she walked into the room. She will be missed.

Delores King Williams with Howard Breitbart at the piano performing at a private function.

Capital Steps accompanist and Delores' longtime musical director Howard Breitbart-We were fortunate to work together in The Capitol Steps. Additionally, we also performed together in several concerts and cabarets. We were grateful to perform whenever we could, whether it was at Signature Theatre, Everyman Theatre, or the Kravis Center in Palm Beach.

Delores was the consummate professional musician, artist, and entertainer. She always showed up to rehearsals or performances totally prepared, which gave us the opportunity to try songs in a variety of ways. She respected melodies and lyrics equally and we would have a creative adventure together on a musical journey. She was accomplished in the worlds of musical theater, jazz, and classical music and often I was the lucky person that got to weave them together.

She made me a better musician and encouraged me to try styles that I would otherwise find intimidating while she was open to trying various arrangements and ideas. She was a proud, private person with tremendous dignity, and a fantastic sense of humor. We were always laughing as she was a natural comic and a brilliant mimic. If you asked, "Delores, what happened last week on Downton Abby?" Every character at each pivotal moment would be reenacted Delores style.

My day was always brighter when I was creating and collaborating with Delores. She brought a beautiful spirit and energy to the room and she frowned against NOT leaving your troubles at home. We both had a holistic approach to performing. Having a good workout or attending a yoga class and enjoying a healthy meal contributed to her success as an artist. She encouraged me to find balance in my life as she was inspired by the people that she loved.