August Wilson's JITNEY Extends At Arena Stage

The Tony Award-winning Broadway production of August Wilson's Jitney will receive an additional six performances during its run at Arena Stage. Under the direction of Tony Award-winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the production now runs through October 27, 2019 in the Kreeger Theater.

Jitney is the dramatic story of a Pittsburgh jitney station, a symbol of stability, that struggles against an oppressive lack of opportunity and unnerving neighborhood gentrification threatening the way they live and work. The drivers resist powerful forces while coming to grips with their pasts to fulfill their own hopes and dreams for the future.

Tickets may be purchased online at arenastage.org, by phone at 202-488-3300 or at the Sales Office at 1101 Sixth Street, SW, D.C.

Jitney was produced on Broadway by Manhattan Theatre Club in association with Eric Falkenstein, Ron Simons, John Legend/Mike Jackson and Ken Wirth.

Jitney is a part of Arena Stage's August Wilson Festival. Additional information regarding festival events can be found by visiting here.

ABOUT: August Wilson's Jitney opens Arena Stage's season-long Festival celebrating the Pulitzer Prize-winning giant with Ruben Santiago-Hudson directing his 2017 Broadway production - recipient of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. The dramatic story of a Pittsburgh jitney station, a symbol of stability, struggles against an oppressive lack of opportunity and unnerving neighborhood gentrification that threatens the way they live and work. The drivers resist powerful forces while coming to grips with their pasts to fulfill their own hopes and dreams for the future. Arena Stage's presentation kicks off the National Tour of one of this great master's masterpieces.

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Molly Smith and Executive Producer Edgar Dobie, is a national center dedicated to American voices and artists. Arena Stage produces plays of all that is passionate, profound, deep and dangerous in the American spirit, and presents diverse and ground-breaking work from some of the best artists around the country. Arena Stage is committed to commissioning and developing new plays and impacts the lives of over 10,000 students annually through its work in community engagement. Now in its seventh decade, Arena Stage serves a diverse annual audience of more than 300,000. arenastage.org





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You