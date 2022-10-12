ArtsFairfax Announces Pandemic Recovery Grant, Prioritizing Multicultural Arts Groups

ArtsFairfax, the nonprofit designated as Fairfax County's local arts agency, today announces the Pandemic Recovery Grant, a funding opportunity that prioritizes underserved arts and culture organizations.

ArtsFairfax will distribute $170,000 in Pandemic Recovery Grants to both established and emerging arts and culture groups impacted by COVID-19. The funding will prioritize but not be limited to the following criteria:

Organizations that have not received County recovery funds previously;

BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) organizations as determined by mission, leadership and community served; and

Organizations that serve arts participants and audiences in economically disadvantaged areas of the County.

"ArtsFairfax wants to make sure that all nonprofit arts groups can access and benefit from County funding opportunities. We're looking for organizations that might be dedicated to a single cultural tradition or perhaps come from an area of the County with greater needs. By supporting these overlooked arts groups, we strengthen the diversity of Fairfax arts and culture in our community," says Linda S. Sullivan, ArtsFairfax President & CEO.

The arts continue to be one of the most deeply impacted sectors in Fairfax and across the country. Prior to the pandemic, Fairfax County arts organizations provided 6,220 jobs and generated $9M in local revenue. From 2020-21, these businesses experienced 98% closures, 30% staff reduction and two years without earned income.

In addition to ongoing Operating Support and Project Support to the arts sector, ArtsFairfax has alleviated these impacts by providing emergency relief funding: in FY22, the nonprofit distributed over $100K as Arts Ignite Recovery grants for projects to reengage the community in the arts; and in FY21, ArtsFairfax awarded over $100K in County funds and $30K in private support as Emergency Relief and Recovery grants.

Funding opportunities like the ArtsFairfax Pandemic Recovery Grant will better position nonprofit arts and culture organizations to build resilience and look to the future with programming, planning, and reimagining their work

How to Apply

ArtsFairfax will host a FY23 Pandemic Recovery Grant Information Session on November 10, 2022. Applications will be open from November 10 through January 20, 2023. Additionally, ArtsFairfax will offer weekly office hours from November 11 through January 20 for prospective grantees to ask questions and receive application support.

Visit ArtsFairfax.org/PandemicRecovery to register for the Pandemic Recovery Grant information session and learn more about this funding opportunity. Nonprofit arts and culture organizations based in Fairfax County, the City of Fairfax, or the City of Falls Church are eligible to apply.

About ArtsFairfax

ArtsFairfax is the nonprofit designated as Fairfax County's local arts agency. Dedicated to the belief that arts are essential to a thriving community, the ArtsFairfax mission is to expand support for and access to arts and culture opportunities for Fairfax County's more than 1.2 million residents. By offering informational, financial, and programmatic services, ArtsFairfax promotes the role of arts and culture to deepen social engagement, create a sense of place, and fuel economic growth. Incorporated as a 501(c)(3) since 1964, ArtsFairfax provides these services to all who contribute to and experience arts in Fairfax County, and is funded in part by the County, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as corporations, foundations, and individuals.