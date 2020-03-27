Arts, Entertainment, And Media Unions Secure Access To Economic Support In Latest Relief Legislation

The Department for Professionals Employees, AFL-CIO (DPE) and affiliated arts, entertainment, and media unions applaud the expanded access to economic support for loss of work related to virus in the latest virus aid bill, which is on its way to becoming law.

While most creative professionals were not eligible for the relief in earlier pieces of virus legislation, together with their unions they won access to economic relief through hundreds of thousands of emails, calls, social media posts, and other outreach to members of Congress. DPE and its affiliated arts, entertainment, and media unions applaud the bipartisan support for this vital legislation that is keeping the country moving forward during this difficult time.

"We are thankful that this virus aid bill ensures virus related economic relief applies to professionals in the arts, entertainment, and media industries," said DPE President Jennifer Dorning. "By coming together and mobilizing their members, DPE affiliated arts and entertainment unions made sure lawmakers took into account the unique working situations of creative professionals and expanded access to economic support."

Specifically, DPE and its affiliated unions in the arts, entertainment, and media industries commend the bill for protecting creative professionals by increasing and extending unemployment benefits, sending one time direct payments and additional financial support to states, and establishing the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for those who otherwise would not qualify.

"Many creative professionals who work gig to gig had begun or expected to begin their next job when the virus pandemic hit. These individuals will now be eligible to receive economic support to help make up for the income lost due to cancelled or postponed work" said Dorning. "The important takeaway is that money will soon be in the hands of creative professionals and their families."

DPE and its affiliated arts, entertainment, and media unions will continue to work together to make sure members can access this economic support.

The bill also provides crucial emergency funding for the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Going forward, DPE and its affiliated unions of professionals in the arts, entertainment, and media industries remain focused on ensuring that subsequent virus relief legislation includes:

Further federal arts funding to assist arts nonprofits and other employers in financing projects and performances

Pension relief and access to affordable healthcare

Economic support for the entertainment industry that puts people back to work

"We look forward to the day when creative professionals and all working people can safely return to work," said Dorning. "We know that the way forward is achieved by working together."

The unions engaged in advocacy include:

Actors' Equity Association

American Federation of Musicians

American Guild of Musical Artists

American Guild of Variety Artists

Directors Guild of America

Guild of Italian American Actors

International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

Office and Professional Employees International Union

Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists

Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

Writers Guild of America, East





