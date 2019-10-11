Arts Club Of DC and Keyboard Trust Present Young Palestinian Pianist's First US Recital

The young Palestinian-Jordanian pianist Iyad Sughayer performs music of Mozart, Liszt, and Khatchaturian in his first American tour. His Washington recital will take place at the Arts Club of Washington (2017 I St. NW) at 7 pm on Monday Oct. 21. The free concert (RSVP required) will be followed by a reception with the artist including complimentary wines. Sughayer recently released the first in a series of albums of the complete piano music of Aram Khatchaturian, and will also appear at Steinway Hall for his New York debut. He is sponsored by London's Keyboard Charitable Trust, which helps the most gifted young pianists perform on international stages, with débuts in London, New York, Mexico, Berlin, Rome, and other music capitals. Get complimentary tickets at http://bit.ly/2M3HMNe. Information from Burnett@PianoJazz.com.

Sughayer has performed across the United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East. Watch Iyad Sughayer live in Performance here. He has been a soloist with the European Union Chamber Orchestra and the Manchester Camerata as well as the Royal Northern College of Music, Chetham's, and the Prague Youth, the Cairo, and the Amman Symphony Orchestras.

Recent performances have taken place in Manchester, at the Bridgewater Hall, the Cathedral, and The Stoller Hall where Iyad made his debut on BBC Radio 3; at the Laeiszhalle and Steinway-Haus in Hamburg, as well as the Cairo Opera House and, in London, at Wigmore Hall and Kings Place. Future engagements include recitals in the United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East, and his concerto debut with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra. In February 2020, BIS will release Iyad's debut disc, featuring the solo works of Aram Khachaturian.

Monday, October 21, 7:00pm

Arts Club of Washington, 2017 I St. NW

Washington, DC 20006

RSVP REQUIRED

Info: Burnett@PianoJazz.com

Mr. Sughayer is sponsored by London's Keyboard Charitable Trust, which helps the most gifted young pianists perform on international stages, with débuts in London, New York, Mexico, Berlin, Rome, and other music capitals. Over the past 25 years, the Trust has presented more than 200 young international pianists, historic keyboard players, and organists in concerts worldwide. With such notable musicians as Evgeny Kissin, Alfred Brendel, and the late Claudio Abbado among its trustees, this formula has proved its worth.





