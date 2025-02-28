Arena Stage To Host THE AGE OF INNOCENCE Inspired Tea Party

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Steeped in Success: Ladies Tea Party, inspired byÂ The Age of Innocence, on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Â The Age of Innocence, will run February 28 â€“ March 30, 2025, on Arena Stage's Fichandler Stage)

Celebrate Women's History Month by honoring remarkable women who shape and inspire our community. Toast their extraordinary contributions while indulging in the finest tea, delectable small bites, and a stunning fashion showcase. Inspired by Edith Wharton's classic romanceÂ The Age of Innocence, it is sure to be an unforgettable afternoon. We look forward to making your acquaintance.

Against the lavish backdrop of 1870s New York, where hypocrisy thrives and hidden passions simmer, Karen ZacarÃ­as brings Edith Wharton's timeless masterpiece,Â The Age of Innocence, to the stage. This adaptation unveils a searing critique of high society's suffocating norms, presenting a riveting tale of forbidden desires. Surrounded on all sides by an ocean of societal conformity, love clashes with duty, and innocence is sacrificed. Follow the compelling journey of Newland Archer as he grapples with the rigid constraints of privilege, torn between tradition and the allure of forbid.

