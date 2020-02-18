AnyStage Theater Presents HOW TO ELOPE IN THE MOST EXPENSIVE WAY POSSIBLE

This March at The DC Arts Center, How To Elope In The Most Expensive Way Possible is a romantic comedy for the cynical Millennial who lives inside us all.

Katie is an impassioned and focused political operative in New Jersey. She's madly in love with Chris, a humble British jazz pianist. They can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together, just as soon as they share their big wedding day with all their loved ones. That's when Katie and Chris suddenly realize: They hate all of their loved ones! At the last second, they bail out of the church and begin an elopement road trip to Atlantic City with the only friends they have left: a not-so-lovable nerd and a fabulously queer agent of chaos. Starring Kate McGowan, Keegan Patterson, Marty Bernier and Brock Switzer, How To Elope In The Most Expensive Way Possible is the proudly weird cousin of Jennifer Aniston movies. Come for the story, stay for the nihilistic absurdity and musical salutes to A Star Is Born.

AnyStage Theater returns to the DCAC with another brand new comedy following the success of Watergate With Puppets, only this time the cast is made up of humans instead of felt.

Written by John-Nicholas Walsh and directed by Marshall Betz, How To Elope In The Most Expensive Way Possible is playing at The DC Arts Center 3/6 at 7:30PM, 3/7 at 3PM, 3/13 at 7:30PM, and 3/14 at 3 & 7:30PM. Tickets are $15 and are available at the door or at AnyStageDC.com





