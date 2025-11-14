ATLAS INTERSECTIONS FESTIVAL 2026 Tickets Go On Sale November 21

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Atlas Performing Arts Center will present the ATLAS INTERSECTIONS FESTIVAL 2026, a month-long celebration of multidisciplinary performance running from February 14 through March 15, 2026.

Now in its 17th year, the festival will transform the H Street Corridor into a hub for artistic expression, inviting audiences to experience work across the genres of story, movement, and sound. With its cross-disciplinary focus, the festival remains a central fixture in Washington, D.C.’s cultural landscape.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on November 21, priced $25–$37 plus fees. A 15% early-bird discount on individual tickets will be available through December 31 at 11:59 p.m. with the code “EARLYBIRD15.” The Atlas will also offer three subscription-style Festival Passes, including a 3-Show Pass, 4-Show Pass, and 5-Show Pass, each offering tiered savings based on the number of performances selected.

In announcing the 2026 artist lineup, Atlas Performing Arts Center Executive Director Jarrod Bennett noted the breadth and competitiveness of this year’s applicant pool, stating that the artists selected represent a wide range of voices, genres, and perspectives. Director of Production Aaron Waxman highlighted the festival’s support of more than 500 DMV-based artists and the creation of over 25 part-time production jobs, underscoring the festival’s ongoing commitment to the region’s arts workforce.

Tickets are available through the Atlas Performing Arts Center.

FULL SCHEDULE & PROGRAM DESCRIPTIONS

WEEK 1: February 14–15

STORY

Saturday, February 14 | 8:00 p.m.

Jenna Murphy & Amy K Bormet: Sex Monster

Sex Monster is a cabaret that distills the history of monsters through a contemporary female lens.

MOVEMENT

Sunday, February 15 | 6:00 p.m.

Glade Dance Collective: NACHMO DC 2026 Sampler Showcase

A selection of world premieres by local choreographers who have created new work during the NACHMO January Challenge.

WEEK 2: February 20–22

MOVEMENT

Friday, February 20 | 8:00 p.m.

DEVIATED THEATRE: siGHt

Seven spirits, a haunted family, and a world between life and death collide in a dance opera of aerial silks, whispers, and kinesthetic precision.

STORY

Friday, February 20 | 8:00 p.m.

Fairouz Foty aka Classical Screamer, Malikat Al Dabke and Quartertonez Music: Sowt al Ard

Blends opera, Arabic instrumentation, Levantine dabke, projections, and sensory immersion into a ritual of remembrance.

SOUND

Saturday, February 21 | 7:00 p.m.

Capital City Symphony: Hope!

A symphonic program centered on community, resilience, and the healing power of music.

MOVEMENT

Saturday, February 21 | 7:30 p.m.

Flame & Forté: The Faces of Satine

A performance exploring the persona of an illustrious artist by pulling back the curtain on the figure behind the glamour.

MOVEMENT

Saturday, February 21 | 8:00 p.m.

MOORE Contemporary Theatrics: Beneath The Sun

A dance-theatre reimagining of A Raisin in the Sun, exploring dreams, identity, and survival.

STORY

Sunday, February 22 | 5:00 p.m.

Osama Mahmoud Ashour: My Name is Not Bin Laden

A solo show about identity, assumptions, and navigating post-9/11 America.

MOVEMENT

Sunday, February 22 | 5:30 p.m.

Soulmatic: Time Machine

A family performance honoring Black American freestyle dance, rhythm, and legacy across generations.

STORY

Sunday, February 22 | 6:00 p.m.

Ari Agha: Key of T

An interactive performance sharing a transgender singer’s vocal transformation and inviting audience participation.

SOUND

Sunday, February 22 | 6:00 p.m.

Carly Harvey: The Chrysalis – Blues at the Crossroads

A fusion of blues, gospel, jazz, rock, funk, and dance forms celebrating culture, rhythm, and transformation.

WEEK 3: February 27–March 1

STORY

Friday, February 27 | 7:00 p.m.

Shawn Shafner: Sheldon Feldman Sings the Songs They Told Him Not to Sing

An interactive musical theater cabaret from a tone-deaf septuagenarian urging audiences to take center stage in their lives.

MOVEMENT

Friday, February 27 | 7:30 p.m.

galax movement duo & friends: duality

An evening of dance and film featuring DMV artists, exploring relationships through movement and art.

MOVEMENT

Friday, February 27 | 8:00 p.m.

Cartier Williams Dance Theatre: Rhythm Refix

Tap technique fused with contemporary music and cinematic storytelling.

MOVEMENT

Friday, February 27 | 8:00 p.m.

Capitol Movement Inc: Reflections

A program revisiting two decades of performances while examining current social issues through movement and memory.

SOUND

Saturday, February 28 | 7:30 p.m.

Qi Yu Quartet: Guzheng Meets Jazz

Traditional Chinese melodies blended with jazz harmonies and improvisation.

SOUND

Saturday, February 28 | 8:00 p.m.

Lemonboy: Lemonboy in Concert

A song cycle reflecting on self-discovery, grief, and chosen family.

MOVEMENT

Saturday, February 28 | 8:00 p.m.

Darby, Fujimoto, and Umami Playground Dance Inc.: Urban Steps: DC, NYC and Tokyo

A triple bill exploring how cities and cultures shape identity.

STORY

Sunday, March 1 | 5:00 p.m.

Kate Mullis & Melissa Wilson: Recess

Five elementary school students navigate big questions across a school year.

SOUND

Sunday, March 1 | 5:30 p.m.

Miss Kitty: Life’s Other Plans

A cabaret about entering a second act of life within a newly discovered queer identity.

MOVEMENT

Sunday, March 1 | 6:00 p.m.

Elements Dance Company: Until the Streetlights Come On

A journey honoring childhood joy and the call for its return.

SOUND

Sunday, March 1 | 6:00 p.m.

Project Fusion & GoodBeats: Open World

New chamber music and video-game-inspired compositions performed collaboratively.

WEEK 4: March 6–8

STORY

Friday, March 6 | 7:30 p.m.

Jaemi Theatre: Baal

A dystopian narrative set in a city where birth is banned.

MOVEMENT

Friday, March 6 | 8:00 p.m.

Anushka Raje & Co-Choreographers: We Are Somebody’s Ancestors

A dance showcase led by children of immigrants exploring inheritance and identity.

MOVEMENT

Friday, March 6 | 8:00 p.m.

A.J. Collabs: Color Me (Curly) – Detangled Stories

A multidisciplinary work examining Black hair’s cultural and emotional significance.

FREE FAMILY FUN DAY

Saturday, March 7 | 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. | Atlas Lobby

Family Fun Day: The Great Zucchini

A free event featuring a magic show for young audiences.

STORY

Saturday, March 7 | 7:30 p.m.

RAWRA: Joanie’s World

A comedy-drama exploring identity and self-expression through a surreal lens.

MOVEMENT

Saturday, March 7 | 8:00 p.m.

Percussion Discussion: Keeping Time

A tap dance exploration of rhythm, music, and the passage of life.

SOUND

Saturday, March 7 | 8:00 p.m.

Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC: Bawdy

An annual cabaret of songs and stories performed by GMCW soloists.

STORY

Sunday, March 8 | 5:00 p.m.

Antoine Lee: Clocked In

A comedy with live music satirizing American office culture.

STORY

Sunday, March 8 | 5:30 p.m.

Bardin, Makhlouf, Hodsoll: Seeing Maya

A comedy-drama about an unexpected relationship formed during the Gulf War.

SOUND

Sunday, March 8 | 6:00 p.m.

Dana Nearing: High Heels…Higher Notes!

A vocal performance channeling iconic female artists.

MOVEMENT

Sunday, March 8 | 6:00 p.m.

Furia Flamenca Dance Company: Amalgamas (Encuentros)

A performance celebrating Flamenco’s cultural fusion through dance, music, and song.

WEEK 5: March 13–15

MOVEMENT

Friday, March 13 | 8:00 p.m.

Aerial Ignition: ETHEReality

An aerial arts performance telling stories of transcending conformity.

MOVEMENT

Saturday, March 14 | 8:00 p.m.

Textures Dance Theatre: TEXTURES

Contemporary works exploring identity, resilience, and community.

STORY

Sunday, March 15 | 6:00 p.m.

Tonia Ford Vines: The Church Bizness Meeting

A gospel comedy about a church facing closure amid a changing community.