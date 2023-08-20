ARTS By George! 2023 to Feature Concert from Renee Elise Goldsberry

“An evening like no other,” ARTS by George! will make its annual return on September 30 beginning at 5 p.m. The philanthropic event, headlined by Emmy, GRAMMY, and Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, raises vital support for student scholarships in visual arts, dance, music, theater, game design, film, arts management, as well as for the Mason Community Arts Academy, Green Machine Ensembles, and the Great Performance at Mason season at the Center for the Arts. ARTS by George! has raised more than $2 million for the arts at George Mason University, since it began in 2006.

“From tomorrow's emerging talents of stage, screen, gallery, and cyberspace to one of the brightest stars of today's theater, film, and television, ARTS by George! offers an unparalleled exposition of the wide world of the arts,” notes Rick Davis, Dean of Mason's College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA). “We are thrilled to welcome the radiant Renée Elise Goldsberry as our headliner this year, and equally excited for our amazing students to share their work in the panoply of showcases and interactive experiences that patrons have come to love. This is a communal celebration of all that Mason Arts has to offer, full of energy and joy.”

ARTS by George! begins at 5 p.m. by bringing hundreds of CVPA students and faculty together to collaborate in a series of behind-the-scenes showcase performances and exhibits. Programming is held in open studios and rehearsal halls on Mason's Fairfax campus, which will also have delicious cuisine stations and beverages offered throughout.

At 8 p.m., guests will transition to the Center for the Arts for a live Fund-a-Student Auction, leading up to the performance by Renée Elise Goldsberry. In this concert, Goldsberry will perform a dazzling concert featuring Broadway hits and American songbook classics. “A sparkplug of musical wit and vitality” (The New York Times), Goldsberry is best known for her Tony Award-winning portrayal of Angelica Schuyler in the blockbuster musical Hamilton. As a member of the original cast, she also received a GRAMMY Award when the original cast album won Best Musical Theater Album in 2016, featuring her show-stopping rendition of “Satisfied.”

Co-chairs of ARTS by George! Anne Bolger and Steven Golsch share the excitement, adding, “With each annual ARTS by George! we are more and more in awe of the breadth of programs and incomparable talent within CVPA and our community arts partners. This benefit showcases that beautifully, while raising critical scholarship funds. We are once again proud to support these programs and students as they fulfill their lifelong dreams.”



2023 ARTS by George! Schedule:

5 p.m. – Harris Theatre, deLaski Performing Arts Building, and Horizon Hall

Showcases by the talented students from Mason's College of Visual & Performing Arts, complemented by a delicious array of food and drink stations throughout the event

8 p.m. – Center for the Arts

Fund-a-student

8:30 p.m. – Center for the Arts

Renée Elise Goldsberry in Concert, followed by an onstage champagne toast

Tickets for ARTS by George!:

Individual benefit tickets are $350 per person and include entry to the student showcases, food, beverages, the Renée Elise Goldsberry performance, and champagne reception.

Sponsorship packages begin at $2,000. To reserve tickets, become a sponsor, or for more information, please contact Amanda Snellings at asnelli@gmu.edu or 703-993-1593, or visit the ARTS by George! website.

Tickets exclusively to the 8:30 p.m. performance of Renée Elise Goldsberry in Concert are $50-100 and available for purchase in person at the Center for the Arts Ticket Office (open Tuesday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), by calling 703-993-2787, or through the Center for the Arts website.



About Renée Elise Goldsberry:

“A sparkplug of musical wit and vitality” (The New York Times), Goldsberry is best known for her Tony Award-winning portrayal of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton. As a member of the original cast, she also received a GRAMMY Award when the original cast album won Best Musical Theater Album in 2016, featuring her show-stopping rendition of “Satisfied.” In addition to her Broadway appearances in The Color Purple, Lion King, and Rent, audiences will also recognize Goldsberry for her many television roles on shows including ABC's One Life to Live, CBS's The Good Wife, Peacock's Girls5eva, and Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Event Co-Chairs

Anne Bolger

Steven Golsch

Steering Committee

Lavern Chatman

Molly Grimsley

Linda Harber

Kelly Harms

Charniele Herring

Nancy Jean Louis

So Lim

Colette Loll

Kimberly Macedo

Willy Meaux

Paulette Miller

Ida Portland

Jay Speer

Mary Zigo

2023 ARTS by George! Presenting Sponsor: Sandy Spring Bank

About the Center for the Arts

A Mason Arts venue, the Center for the Arts is the centerpiece of performing arts on George Mason University's Fairfax campus. Each year, the Center welcomes hundreds of thousands of community members into its nearly 2,000-seat Concert Hall. The Center presents an annual season of national and international professional artists through its Great Performances at Mason and Family Series—offering the best of classical music, opera, jazz, global music, dance, theater, and more. Managed by Mason's College of Visual and Performing Arts, the Center hosts many student and faculty performances presented by the Schools of Music, Theater, and Dance and supports the events of the School of Art, Film and Video Studies, Computer Game Design, and Arts Management programs. The Center brings distinguished visiting artists as Mason Artists-in-Residence for extended engagements designed to engage and inspire diverse audiences both on and off campus. The Center for the Arts serves as a performance home for many community arts organizations in the greater Washington, D.C. area.

About George Mason University

George Mason University, Virginia's largest public research university. Located near Washington, D.C., enrolls nearly 40,000 students from 130 countries and all 50 states. Mason has grown rapidly over the last half-century and is recognized for its innovation and entrepreneurship, remarkable diversity and commitment to accessibility. Learn more at www.gmu.edu