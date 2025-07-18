1st Stage Launches $4 Million Campaign To Secure Future of Local Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



1st Stage has announced Furthering Our Future, a three-year, $4 million comprehensive campaign to solidify the future of professional theatre in the Tysons community and elevate the organization’s regional impact. The campaign will fund renovations to theatre facilities, rehearsal and lobby spaces, enable staff and program expansion, and provide competitive compensation and new opportunities for local artists.

“By making strategic investments now,” said Artistic Director Alex Levy, “we ensure that 1st Stage continues to thrive as a beacon of artistic excellence, providing consistent, high-quality programming, accessible avenues to art for all, community connections, and contributing to the cultural vibrancy of our region.”

With $2.8 million already raised, 1st Stage is launching The 1st Stage Chair Campaign as a public opportunity to support the effort. Donors can name a chair in the theatre for $3,000 and become part of the company's legacy.

1st Stage has served as a cultural cornerstone in Tysons for 17 years and has been recognized as “one of America’s most impressive smaller regional companies” by The Wall Street Journal. The company has won 23 Helen Hayes Awards, including “Outstanding Production” for Fly by Night, The Brothers Size, and The Nance.

“Join us in building the professional theatre space our community deserves,” said Director of Engagement Heidi Fortune Picker. “When you invest in 1st Stage, you are fueling the vibrant arts, rich culture, and engaged community that define our region.”

More information about Furthering Our Future, including giving levels and naming opportunities, is available at www.1ststage.org/future. To support the Chair Campaign, visit www.1ststage.org/chair or contact Heidi Fortune Picker at heidifortune@1ststage.org.

Coming Up at 1st Stage

From September 18–28, 2025, 1st Stage will present The Logan Festival of Solo Performance, featuring national award-winning solo artists. Tickets and schedule details to be announced soon