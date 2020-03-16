$1.5 Million Disappeared After a Ballet School Rehired an Embezzler

The New York Times has reported that a comptroller at the Kirov Academy of Ballet misappropriated $1.5 million from the school, and recently appeared in court to face charges.

Sophia Kim had been the treasurer at the Kirov Academy of Ballet here two decades earlier. At the time, the school was affiliated with the Unification Church of Rev. Sun Myung Moon. Kim had a gambling habit and had spent almost two years in prison for embezzling $800,000 from another nonprofit affiliated with the church.

Despite this, the Kirov Academy of Ballet hired Sophia Kim back.

According The New York Times article, over a period of nine months in 2018, Ms. Kim wrote checks to herself and used her academy bank card 120 times to withdraw cash and pay off losses at the MGM Grand Casino in nearby Maryland.

