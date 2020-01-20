Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Francisco Gonzalez - THE FANTASTICKS - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Adam Silverman - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stowe Theatre Guild

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

G. Richard Ames - THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY [ABRIDGED] - Lost Nation Theater

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Kylie Benoit - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northern Stage

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Emily Friedrichsen - MAMMA MIA! - Lyric Theatre

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Katie Shults - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater

Best Community Theater Company

Lyric Theatre

Best Musical (non-professional)

MAMMA MIA! - Lyric Theatre

Best Musical (professional)

CABARET - Lost Nation Theater

Best Play (non-professional)

FRANKENSTEIN - Essex High School

Best Play (professional)

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater

Theater of the Year (Professional)

Lost Nation Theater

