Weston Theater Company to Present IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Weston Theater Company brings a touch of holiday cheer to the summer season with its new production of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, running July 16 through August 10 at Walker Farm in Weston, Vermont. The classic song-and-dance musical, directed by Weston’s Executive Artistic Director Susanna Gellert, celebrates friendship, romance, and community in a nostalgic setting that mirrors the production’s own Vermont home.

Set in the postwar era, White Christmas tells the story of a group of entertainers from New York who unite to save a struggling Vermont inn—finding love and camaraderie along the way. The show features a beloved Irving Berlin score, including “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean,” and the timeless title song.

“It is such a delight to bring Irving Berlin’s White Christmas to life here in Weston, a setting so very much like the Vermont where the story unfolds,” said Gellert. “We’re very excited to celebrate a ‘Summer Christmas’ with our Weston audience, but it’s clear that the show is about so much more than holiday merriment. As the actors and I have dug into the story, we have discovered that it is truly about forming friendships, building community, and forging hope.”

Gellert has previously directed Weston productions of Pippin (2024), Singin’ in the Rain (2023), Hair (2022), Ring of Fire (2021), and The Fantasticks (2019). Prior to her work at Weston, she served as Associate Producer and Director of Theatre for a New Audience in New York City.

The cast includes Renée Albulario as Betty Haynes, returning to Weston after appearing in the 2007 Young Company. Tom Aulino makes his Walker Farm debut as Ezekiel, having performed on Weston’s Playhouse stage since 1998. David Bonanno, a Weston favorite known for Pippin and The Woman in Black, plays General Henry Waverly. Katie Scarlett Brunson makes her Weston debut as Judy Haynes, and Broadway veteran Susan Haefner plays Martha Watson, last seen at Weston in What the Constitution Means to Me (2023). Additional cast includes Jessie Lawyer as Rita, Francesca Mancuso as Rhoda, Conor McShane as Phil Davis, JP Qualters as Ralph Sheldrake, and Scott Redmond as Bob Wallace. Local middle schooler Liv Scott plays Susan Waverly. The 2025 Weston Young Company, fresh from their tour of Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, performs as the ensemble.

Joining Gellert on the creative team are music director Larry Pressgrove and choreographer Felicity Stiverson, both returning after their work on Pippin. Scenic designer Frank J. Oliva and Costume Designer Jessica Crawford also reunite from that production. The design team includes lighting by recent Tony nominee Scott Zielinski and sound by Charles Coes. Jaz Koft joins as assistant music director, and Jeremy Yaddaw returns as music coordinator.

Performances take place at Walker Farm in Weston. Tickets are available at westontheater.org or by calling the box office at 802-824-5288. Following White Christmas, Weston will continue its 2025 season with A Distinct Society and The Twelfth Night Show.