Weston Theater Company To Welcome Bob Stannard For A Flood Relief Fundraiser

Oct. 20, 2023

Maestro of the harmonica since 1969, Bob Stannard returns to the stage to support Weston Theater with a high-energy, flood relief fundraising concert on December 9th at 7:30 pm. Notorious for quick licks and showmanship, Stannard has made music with some of the greatest Blues players of all time, including BB King, Charlie Musselwhite, and John Hammond

Joining Stannard and his band for an electrifying night of blues are musical sensations John Fusco on keys and vocals, Stephen Kiernan on guitar and vocals, and Jon Berman on saxophone. The notorious “Dangerous Bluesmen” reuniting at Walker Farm feature Jeff Salisbury on drums/vocals, Kenny B on bass, Brad Morgan on keys/vocals, John Falk on guitar/vocals, and Joe Moore on sax/vocals. 

Says Weston's Executive Artistic Director Susanna Gellert, "We are honored that Bob has come out of retirement to put together this concert. Music has always brought people together in times of need, and the blues have always been about resilience and rising in the face of adversity. We're so grateful that Bob Stannard, the Bluesmen, and their music are here to unite our community and help rebuild what's been lost."

All ticket proceeds and donations associated with this event will be directly applied to ongoing 2023 flood relief efforts. Tickets go on sale November 1st, so get your dancing shoes ready to kick off the winter season with Vermont's premier blues band! Early Access is available for Subsscribers and Producers Circle Members on October 24. For tickets and more information, visit www.westontheater.org/bob-stannard. Contact the Box Office at 802-824-5288 or by emailing tickets@westontheater.org

Weston Theater Company builds on and enhances the unique assets of its Vermont village campus to produce a diverse, entertaining, and challenging season of live professional theater and high-impact events; enrich the theater-going experience with education and outreach programs for all ages; and make significant contributions to the American theater through training programs, play development, and retreats. It is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact the performing arts make on its community. Learn more at Click Here




2023 Regional Awards


