Weston Theater Company Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Weston Theater Company presents the funniest play that will ever make you cry, STEEL MAGNOLIAS, playing August 18 - September 4 at Weston Playhouse.

Tough as steel. Exquisite as Magnolias. Six friends gather for hairdos, manicures, juicy gossip, and witty banter in Truvy's salon. Anybody who's anybody is a regular. Through thick and thin, these women form friendships strong as steel - friendships they are forced to lean on when tragedy strikes.

Director Sarah Elizabeth Wansley says "Steel Magnolias is a story about community. This group of women gather every Saturday morning to gossip and tease and support each other (and yes, make their hair look fabulous) and Truvy's salon becomes a second home for all of them. It's especially joyful to tell this story as we climb out of the pandemic when we are craving these kinds of neighborly spaces."

Currently the BOLD Associate Artistic Director at Northern Stage in White River Junction, Sarah Elizabeth Wansley is making her directing debut at Weston. Her recent directing projects include: Heisenberg (Northern Stage), The Amish Project (PlayMakers Repertory Company), Egress (Cleveland Play House), Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again. (Dobama Theatre), The Wolves (SUNY Purchase), A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Amish Project (Chautauqua Theater Company).

Wansley has gathered a nationally renowned creative team for the production. Scenic Design is by one of the founding organizational members of La Gente: The Latinx Theatre Design Network, Regina GarcÃ­a (Recent: Oregon Shakespeare Festival, American Players Theatre, and the Guthrie Theater). Lighting Design is by Drama Desk Awardee, Outer Critics Circle honoree, and Tony nominee Heather Gilbert (Broadway: The Sound Inside; International: Our Town (Almeida Theatre), Pedro Peroma (Montreal),; Regional: Studio Theatre DC, Magic Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Alley Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, and many more). Costume Design is by Weston alumni Kathleen Geldard (Weston: An Iliad, Always...Patsy Cline; Regional: Private Lives (Repertory Theatre of St. Louis), A Chorus Line, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Misery (Cincinnati Playhouse); Macbeth (Alabama Shakespeare Festival); Billy Elliot (Signature Theatre)). Sound Design is by Melanie Chen Cole (Regional: Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Alley Theatre, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Dallas Theater Center, Geffen Playhouse, Goodman Theatre, The Huntington, Indiana Rep, La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe, PlayMakers Rep, South Coast Rep, Utah Shakespeare Festival).

STEEL MAGNOLIAS stars Weston alums Amy Van Nostrand as M'Lynn, Thurdsay Farrar as Clairee, Dorothy Stanley as Ouiser, and introduces Almeria Campbell as Truvy, and Nyla Sostre as Annelle, and Lexi Lapp as Shelby to Weston audiences.

Amy Van Nostrand's previous Weston credits include The Glass Menagerie (co-pro with Gulfshore Playhouse), Death Of A Salesman, Private Lives, Lips Together Teeth Apart, To Kill A Mockingbird, Last Night of Ballyhoo, Lost in Yonkers, and others... Her other credits include: Broadway; The HotHouse ( co-directed by Pinter), Off- Broadway; The God Committee, Scrambled Eggs, Stalking The Bogeyman, Regional; Steel Magnolias (Clairee) at the Guthrie Theater, Film; Year by the Sea, Bereft, Ruby Cairo, Partners in Crime, The Flood, Outside Providence, The House of Mirth.

Making her Weston debut Lexi Lapp's credits include: Regional; Nantucket Sleigh Ride (Lincoln Center Theater), Pushkin (The American Vicarious), Alligator (New Georges/The Sol Project), STET (Abingdon Theatre Company), Luna Gale, I Will Be Gone, That High Lonesome Sound, and At The Vanishing Point (Actors Theatre of Louisville), Mary's Wedding (Portland Center Stage), Everything is Wonderful, We Will Not Be Silent (Contemporary American Theater Festival), TV; FBI, Law & Order: SVU, Film; Cut Shoot Kill.

Weston veteran Thursday Farrar's recent credits include: Weston; Kiss Me Kate, Urinetown, Hairspray, To Kill a Mockingbird, Man of La Mancha, Music Man, Broadway; Aida (original Aida stand-by), Parade (Angela), and Once Upon a Mattress. TV; Poker Face, That Damn Michael Che Show, FBI, Manifest, Modern Love, For Life, Gotham, Blue Bloods, Bull, Black List, Search Party, Film; Holiday in Harlem, The Brian Banks Story, Across the Tracks, City Hall, Basketball Diaries.

Dorothy Stanley's many Weston Theater Company credits include last summer's Ring Of Fire, Our Town (w/Christopher Lloyd), The Music Man, Guys & Dolls, Sweeney Todd, and Once. Her numerous Broadway shows include Annie, 42nd Street, Show Boat, Cabaret, and Follies.

Almeria Campbell is making her Weston debut and her credits include: TV; Law & Order Criminal Intent, Regional; B.R.O.K.E.N CODE B.I.R.D. SWITCHING at the Berkshires Theater.

Weston newcomer Nyla Sostre's credits include Peggy in Hamilton on Broadway (2016-2019), she played Dionne in Hair at The Old Globe (2021), as well as Mimi in Rent at Portland Center Stage.