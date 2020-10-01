VIDEO: Watch Dorset Theatre Festival Women Artists Writing Group's GRACE
Dorset's Women Artists Writing Group shares short pieces and works-in-process.
Watch the annual public presentation of Dorset's Women Artists Writing Group ONLINE as they share short pieces and works-in-process written in response to the word GRACE.
FEATURED PIECES:
-
GRACEFULLY YOURS
Written and read by Sharahn LaRue
-
HOW TO BE GRACEFUL
Written by Elizabeth M. Kelly
Read by Gilbert Cruz, Sharahn LaRue and Heidi Armbruster
-
NOTES FROM ISOLATION: BIRTHDAY FLOWERS
Written and read by Nandita Shenoy
-
SCARECROW
Written and read by Heidi Armbruster
-
GRACE WITH A CAPITAL G
Written and read by Donna Eis
-
REPOSE
Written and read by Carolyn Baeumler
-
Selection from DOLLY'S DREAM BIMARI
Written and read by Purva Bedi
-
DON'T BE A KAREN, MOMMY
Written and read by Mary Bacon
-
IN THE FINAL HOURS
Written and read by Mariana Newhard
-
BEETHOVEN'S DREAM
Written by Maggie Diaz Bofill
Read by Donna Eis, Heidi Armbruster, and Purva Bedi
-
GRACE
Written and read by Katie Kreisler
-
CHANGE
Written and read by Laura Gómez
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Watch Preview of Alex Brightman-Voiced Beetlejuice in TEEN TITANS GO!
- VIDEO: Derek Hough Has Dancing Tips for Tyra Banks on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
- VIDEO: Derek Hough Tries To Smize Like Tyra Banks on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
- VIDEO: Matt Bomer Talks THE BOYS IN THE BAND on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN