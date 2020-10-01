Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch Dorset Theatre Festival Women Artists Writing Group's GRACE

Dorset's Women Artists Writing Group shares short pieces and works-in-process.

Oct. 1, 2020  

Watch the annual public presentation of Dorset's Women Artists Writing Group ONLINE as they share short pieces and works-in-process written in response to the word GRACE.

FEATURED PIECES:

  1. GRACEFULLY YOURS
    Written and read by Sharahn LaRue

  2. HOW TO BE GRACEFUL
    Written by Elizabeth M. Kelly
    Read by Gilbert Cruz, Sharahn LaRue and Heidi Armbruster

  3. NOTES FROM ISOLATION: BIRTHDAY FLOWERS
    Written and read by Nandita Shenoy

  4. SCARECROW
    Written and read by Heidi Armbruster

  5. GRACE WITH A CAPITAL G
    Written and read by Donna Eis

  6. REPOSE
    Written and read by Carolyn Baeumler

  7. Selection from DOLLY'S DREAM BIMARI
    Written and read by Purva Bedi

  8. DON'T BE A KAREN, MOMMY
    Written and read by Mary Bacon

  9. IN THE FINAL HOURS
    Written and read by Mariana Newhard

  10. BEETHOVEN'S DREAM
    Written by Maggie Diaz Bofill
    Read by Donna Eis, Heidi Armbruster, and Purva Bedi

  11. GRACE
    Written and read by Katie Kreisler

  12. CHANGE
    Written and read by Laura Gómez

