Town Hall Theater Will Launch GREAT ART WEDNESDAY Series in October

Town Hall Theater will bring back its popular Great Art Wednesday series this season, offering audiences the chance to experience filmed tours of major art exhibitions from around the globe.

The 2025–2026 series begins on October 15 and continues monthly through May at the theater’s Middlebury venue, located at 72–76 Merchants Row. Tickets are $15.

“This series has been a really enjoyable part of our educational mission,” said Executive & Artistic Director Lisa Mitchell. “The films are absolutely gorgeous, and the camera moves in to give you close-up views of the art, the kind of thing you'd never get in a crowded museum.”

The lineup includes The Impressionists & the Man Who Made Them on October 15, Caravaggio on November 12, Goya: Visions of Flesh and Blood on February 11, Turner and Constable on March 11, Renoir: Reviled & Revered on April 11, and Girl with a Pearl Earring on May 6. Each screening begins at 11 a.m. at the Anderson Studio, except the final program in May, which will be presented on the Rothrock Mainstage.

Great Art Wednesday provides audiences with a chance to travel through time and across continents without leaving Vermont, exploring the brilliance of Impressionism, the revolutionary work of Caravaggio, the haunting power of Goya, the rivalry between Turner and Constable, the legacy of Renoir, and the enduring mystery of Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring.