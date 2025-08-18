Town Hall Theater To Host A TOAST TO THE ARTS Benefit in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Town Hall Theater will present A Toast to the Arts on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at 72–76 Merchants Row in Middlebury.

The event will feature the work of 20 acclaimed Vermont artists, each contributing multiple pieces in a range of mediums and price points. The evening includes music by DJ Serena Kim and guitarist Ken Pasciak, hors d’oeuvres from Crooked Ladle and Sushi Maru, a complimentary beverage, and a curated collection of art presented by Theresa Harris, former director of Edgewater Gallery. Proceeds will benefit Town Hall Theater’s mission of making the arts accessible for all.

Featured artists include Carrie Ade, Judy Albright, Sarah Ashe, Bonnie Baird, Donna Bourne, Bridport Pottery, Kathleen Fleming, Paul Forlenza, Judith Giusto, Will Kautz, Rebecca Kinkead, Kathleen Kolb, Cristine Kossow, Judy Reilly, Don Ross, Elizabeth Stahl, Elinor Steele, and Aron Temkin.

Guests may also purchase raffle tickets for An Evening of Fine Art and Fine Dining with Kathleen Kolb. This intimate dinner for up to eight guests, hosted by Ken and Theresa Harris, will feature a talk by Kolb alongside a curated selection of her work. Raffle tickets are $5 each or $20 for five, and participants need not be present at the event to win.

Kolb, known for her vivid depictions of Vermont’s working landscape, has exhibited at institutions including The Shelburne Museum, The Fleming Museum of Art, and The New Britain Museum of American Art.

Tickets are $25 (regular) and $50 (generous) and are available at townhalltheater.org or by calling 802-382-9222.