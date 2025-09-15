Town Hall Theater & Jazz Middlebury Present THE HOUSE OF JAZZ: AN EVENING WITH MATHIS PICARD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Town Hall Theater and Jazz Middlebury will launch the 2025–2026 House of Jazz season with An Evening with Mathis Picard on Saturday, October 18, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Anderson Studio at Town Hall Theater.

The solo concert will feature the celebrated pianist, composer, and producer performing original compositions alongside interpretations of piano works by Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk, J.S. Bach, Chopin, and Ravel.

Audiences will also experience the world premiere of selections from Picard’s new book of preludes and fugues. With the audience seated in the round, the performance will provide an intimate evening of discovery and virtuosity.

Based in New York City and raised in France and Madagascar, Picard has earned international recognition for blending jazz, classical, and global influences. A Juilliard-trained artist and ASCAP Next Generation of Songwriters recipient, he has performed with Christian McBride, Ron Carter, Wynton Marsalis, and Veronica Swift, among others. His first solo album Live at the Museum was recorded at the National Jazz Museum of Harlem, and his most recent release, Heat of the Moment, earned a five-star review from The Times in the UK.

The evening will conclude with a post-show meet-and-greet at THT’s new Jean’s Place bar, offering audiences a chance to engage with Picard in a relaxed setting.