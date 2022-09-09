Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society Announces SPOOKY SOIREE: DARK AND STORMY

Learn more about the lineup here!

Sep. 09, 2022  

The Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society has announced the programming and artists in residence for the first residency of the 4th season. Programming for each residency has been announced and can be found at sprucepeakart.org.

Saturday, October 29th at 7:00PM, Artistic Director, Jia Kim (cello), will be joined by an ensemble of world class musicians comprised of: Siwoo Kim, violin; Colin Brookes, viola; ET Kim, piano, for a thrilling, haunting, and heart wrenchingly beautiful program of music. This performance will conclude the week-long residency consisting of community and education outreach programs at area schools, businesses, and community centers. If you are interested in meeting the artists or bringing them to your organization, reach out to Education Director, Julianne Nickerson at jnickerson@sprucepeakarts.org.

The evening will feature Saint-Saens Danse Macabre, and Faure's Piano Quartet No. 2 in. G minor, a program sure to spook! Tickets are on sale for $35, $20 for under 29, and $15 for livestream at sprucepeakarts.org. Grab your stormy, spookiest garb if so inclined (dressing up is encouraged) and make a night of it!

The Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society is made possible thanks to the generosity of our sponsors: Drs. Leslie Abramson and Fred Rossman, Terrence Dwyer and Nancy Jeffries-Dwyer, Dean Goodermote and Diane Arnold, Thomas and Natalie Hubbs, Howard and Caren Merson, Chris and Laura Ott, David and Barbara Siegel, the Stires-Stark Family Foundation, and Roger and Jill Witten. A special thank you to this residency's lodging sponsor, Intimate Weddings.

Would you like to support exceptional classical music in Stowe? For information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact Director of Development Katya Luchanskaya at katya@sprucepeakarts.org or 802.760.4648.


