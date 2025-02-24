The Grange Theatre to Present VOICES FROM THE FRONT: Staged Reading of Ukrainian Stories of Courage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Grange Theatre is inviting audiences to Voices from the Front: A Staged Reading of Ukrainian Stories of Courage, taking place on Friday, March 7, and Saturday, March 8, 2025. This moving evening of staged readings brings to life a collection of short plays written by Ukrainian playwrights living on the front lines of war.

Through a powerful blend of poetry, dance, and raw, authentic storytelling, these works illuminate the resilience and unbreakable spirit of a nation enduring the realities of war. Bearing witness to the ongoing Russian invasion, each piece offers a deeply personal perspective-at once haunting, poetic, and profoundly human.

Featured Readings:

Survivor Syndrome - Andrii Bondarenko

That's Good - Vitaliy Chenskiy

Harry Potter - Yurii Hudymenko

Time - Onuka

Pear - Andrii Bondarenko

Taka - Svyatoslav Vakarchuk

What Did You Dream As A Child? - Yuriy Hudymenko

Two Dogs - Sophia Hanziuk

Creative Team:

Director: Matthew Robert

Assistant Director: Jade Evangelista

Cast: Dan Patterson, John Emery, Emma Lavaune, Richard Noble, Phil Noble, Stephanie Morgan

Dance Performance: Clara Burkholder

A portion of the proceeds will directly support Ukrainian playwrights, helping to sustain their vital artistic voices during this time of crisis.

Don't miss this unforgettable event that transcends borders, amplifies voices that refuse to be silenced, and reminds us of the enduring power of art in the face of adversity.

