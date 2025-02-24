News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Grange Theatre to Present VOICES FROM THE FRONT: Staged Reading of Ukrainian Stories of Courage

Performances will take place on March 7 & 8, 2025.

By: Feb. 24, 2025
The Grange Theatre to Present VOICES FROM THE FRONT: Staged Reading of Ukrainian Stories of Courage Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Grange Theatre is inviting audiences to Voices from the Front: A Staged Reading of Ukrainian Stories of Courage, taking place on Friday, March 7, and Saturday, March 8, 2025. This moving evening of staged readings brings to life a collection of short plays written by Ukrainian playwrights living on the front lines of war.

LATEST NEWS

The Grange Theatre to Present VOICES FROM THE FRONT: Staged Reading of Ukrainian Stories of Courage
Lost Nation Theater To Present TUCK EVERYLASTING
WAITRESS Casting Announced At Northern Stage
Kruz Maldonado Will Take Over Title Role in PETER PAN Tour

Through a powerful blend of poetry, dance, and raw, authentic storytelling, these works illuminate the resilience and unbreakable spirit of a nation enduring the realities of war. Bearing witness to the ongoing Russian invasion, each piece offers a deeply personal perspective-at once haunting, poetic, and profoundly human.

Featured Readings:

  • Survivor Syndrome - Andrii Bondarenko
  • That's Good - Vitaliy Chenskiy
  • Harry Potter - Yurii Hudymenko
  • Time - Onuka
  • Pear - Andrii Bondarenko
  • Taka - Svyatoslav Vakarchuk
  • What Did You Dream As A Child? - Yuriy Hudymenko
  • Two Dogs - Sophia Hanziuk

Creative Team:

  • Director: Matthew Robert
  • Assistant Director: Jade Evangelista
  • Cast: Dan Patterson, John Emery, Emma Lavaune, Richard Noble, Phil Noble, Stephanie Morgan
  • Dance Performance: Clara Burkholder

A portion of the proceeds will directly support Ukrainian playwrights, helping to sustain their vital artistic voices during this time of crisis.

Don't miss this unforgettable event that transcends borders, amplifies voices that refuse to be silenced, and reminds us of the enduring power of art in the face of adversity.





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos