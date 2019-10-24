Spruce Peak Presents RHAPSODY IN BLACK

Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, in a unique partnership with regional racial justice organizations, presents Rhapsody in Black on November 7th at 7pm. Rhapsody offers a prismatic look at life on the color line as Leland Gantt presents a poignant, engaging, and often hilarious travelogue through the psyche of the perpetual "other." This one-man show is directed by Oscar winner and American Theatre Hall-of-Famer Estelle Parsons.

At a time in our communities when issues of social and racial injustice are at the forefront, join us to hear a blistering indictment of tribalism of all forms as Rhapsody deconstructs notions of race and identity provoking thought. Our partner organizations will be in the theater lobby to share their work on how they build collaborations to undo racism in Vermont and advocate for racial justice.

Peace & Justice Center - whose Racial Justice Programs seek to spread awareness about the inequity people of color face in Vermont and helps those who experience white privilege meaningfully engage in racial justice work.

YWCA: Stand Against Racism - who help communities unite their voices to educate, advocate and promote racial justice. They focus on eliminating racism and empowering women.

Rhapsody is presented in collaboration with the Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille (REAL), which aims to address discrimination in the county and Helen Day Art Center and their inspirational exhibition, Unbroken Current.

Call (802)760-4634 or visit sprucepeakarts.org for tickets, and more details.





