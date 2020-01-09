Spruce Peak Performing Arts Presents Stefan Lessard from Dave Matthews Band and His 'Secret Stash'

Spruce Peak Performing Arts is thrilled to announce a very 'Secret Stash' of uber-talented musicians, anchored by Stefan Lessard from Dave Matthews Band, on Saturday, January 25 at 7pm in the inaugural benefit concert for the Spruce Peak Arts Center Foundation.

This benefit concert will feature Lessard with his 'secret stash' of wildly talented musical friends including: Adam Gardner and Ryan Miller (Guster), Marc Roberge (O.A.R.), Brett Scallions (Fuel), DJ Logic, Eric Fawcett (Spy Mob and N*E*R*D), Michael Ghegan (Sax & Keyboards), Al Schnier (Moe) and more!

The benefit concert, open to the public, is part of the Founder's Cup Weekend activities at Spruce Peak and supports the Spruce Peak Arts Center Foundation. Your support helps us create accessibility to the arts, as well as enhance educational experiences, for area students, families, and community organizations, all year-round.

The Founder's Cup Weekend activities for ski racers and their fans also includes skiing with Olympic gold medalist, Picabo Street, a fun After Party at the WhistlePig pavilion, great food, silent auction and so much more.

Tickets for the Benefit Concert on sale to members on Thursday, Jan 9, 2020 at noon. On sale to the public on Friday, Jan 10, 2020 at noon.

Call (802)760-4634 or visit https://www.sprucepeakarts.org for tickets, or more details.





