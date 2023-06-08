Photos: First Look At Paula Vogel's INDECENT At Next Stage Arts

Indecent is a deeply moving play inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s God of Vengeance.
This past Memorial Day weekend, Paula Vogel’s Tony Award-winning play, Indecent, premiered at Next Stage Arts in Putney, Vermont. See photos from the production.
The production was directed and choreographed by Ellie Handel and featured production design by Charlotte Seelig and costume consulting by Nicole Gentile.
Leading the troupe was Kati Schwartz as Chana, Sarah Hogewood as Halina, and Marissa Ruben as Lemml, along with Patrick Grizzard as Otto, Abigail Lumsden as Vera/Violinist, Miles Eichenhorn as Mendel, Isaac Wellhausen as Avram, and Caroline McPherson as Clarinettist. Abigail Lumsden was the music director and J Hahn served as the production stage manager. The production also featured the original score written and arranged by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva.
Indecent is a deeply moving play inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s God of Vengeance – a play seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture, and by others as an act of traitorous libel. Indecent charts the history of an incendiary drama and the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it.
Photo Credit: Justlikeike Productions
Marissa Ruben and the Cast of INDECENT
Isaac Wellhausen and Kati Schwartz
The Cast of INDECENT
The Cast of INDECENT
Marissa Ruben and Isaac Wellhausen
Abigail Lumsden and Sarah Hogewood
The Cast of INDECENT
Sarah Hogewood, Abigail Lumsden, and the cast of INDECENT
The Cast of INDECENT
Sarah Hogewood and Kati Schwartz
Patrick Grizzard, Schildkraut and the cast of INDECENT
Abigail Lumsden, Patrick Grizzard, and Kati Schwartz
The Cast of INDECENT
Miles Eichenhorn and the cast of INDECENT
Sarah Hogewood and Kati Schwartz
Sarah Hogewood, Kati Schwartz, and the cast of INDECENT
Abigail Lumsden, Kati Schwartz, and Sarah Hogewood
The Cast of INDECENT
Caroline McPherson and the cast of INDECENT
Abigail Lumsden
Abigail Lumsden, Patrick Grizzard, and Kati Schwartz
Miles Eichenhorn
Isaac Wellhausen and Marissa Ruben
Isaac Wellhausen and Patrick Grizzard
Marissa Ruben and Kati Schwartz
Marissa Ruben
Miles Eichenhorn, Isaac Wellhausen, Sarah Hogewood, and Kati Schwartz
Sarah Hogwood and Kati Schwartz
The cast of INDECENT
Marissa Ruben
Kati Schwartz and Sarah Hogwood
Kati Schwartz and Sarah Hogwood
Kati Schwartz and Sarah Hogwood
Kati Schwartz and Sarah Hogwood
Kati Schwartz and Sarah Hogwood
The Cast of INDECENT
The Cast of INDECENT
The Cast of INDECENT
