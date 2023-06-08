Photos: First Look At Paula Vogel's INDECENT At Next Stage Arts

This past Memorial Day weekend, Paula Vogel’s Tony Award-winning play, Indecent, premiered at Next Stage Arts in Putney, Vermont. See photos from the production.

The production was directed and choreographed by Ellie Handel and featured production design by Charlotte Seelig and costume consulting by Nicole Gentile.

Leading the troupe was Kati Schwartz as Chana, Sarah Hogewood as Halina, and Marissa Ruben as Lemml, along with Patrick Grizzard as Otto, Abigail Lumsden as Vera/Violinist, Miles Eichenhorn as Mendel, Isaac Wellhausen as Avram, and Caroline McPherson as Clarinettist. Abigail Lumsden was the music director and J Hahn served as the production stage manager. The production also featured the original score written and arranged by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva.

Indecent is a deeply moving play inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s God of Vengeance – a play seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture, and by others as an act of traitorous libel. Indecent charts the history of an incendiary drama and the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it.

Photo Credit: Justlikeike Productions