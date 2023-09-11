Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Northern Stage Opens Season With Sylvia Khoury's SELLING KABUL Photo 2 Northern Stage Opens Season With Sylvia Khoury's SELLING KABUL
Spruce Peak Arts Reveals New Executive Director, Seth Soloway Photo 3 Spruce Peak Arts Reveals New Executive Director, Seth Soloway
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards Photo 4 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
Spruce Peak Arts Reveals New Executive Director, Seth Soloway Photo
Spruce Peak Arts Reveals New Executive Director, Seth Soloway

Spruce Peak Arts (SPA)has announced the appointment of new Executive Director Seth Soloway to lead Stowe, VT’s premier nonprofit performing arts center. Learn more about the new Executive Director here!

2
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

3
Northern Stage Opens Season With Sylvia Khourys SELLING KABUL Photo
Northern Stage Opens Season With Sylvia Khoury's SELLING KABUL

 Northern Stage is kicking off its 26th season, presenting Sylvia Khoury’s thrilling and heart-wrenching drama Selling Kabul with performances from October 11 to 29, 2023, in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts. Learn more about the production here!

4
Vergennes Opera House Reveals Lineup For 2023-24 Season Photo
Vergennes Opera House Reveals Lineup For 2023-24 Season

The Friends of the Vergennes Opera House has announced the line-up for their 2023-2024 season which kicks off on Sunday, September 10, 2023, and ends on Friday, May 3, 2024.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Videos

Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
View all Videos

Vermont SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Goodbye Party
New England Center for Circus Arts (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sam & Jim in Hell
Lost Nation Theater (10/05-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WRTC'S "VILLAINS' CABARET"
Second Congregational Church, UCC (10/27-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Suite Surrender by Michael McKeever
Girls Nite Out Productions (11/09-11/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You