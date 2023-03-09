Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lost Nation Theater Kicks Off Its 2023 Mainstage Season In Style With THE KICK-OFF CABARET, March 18

Songs, parodies, monologues and more, combined with tasty treats and a cash bar make for a festive evening of fun.

Mar. 09, 2023  
Lost Nation Theater Kicks Off Its 2023 Mainstage Season In Style With THE KICK-OFF CABARET, March 18

Favorite friends & collaborators of Lost Nation Theater are getting together in a One-Night-Only performance to celebrate 30+ years of LNT as your professional theater in Montpelier City Hall and the upcoming 2023 Season! It's The Kick-Off Cabaret - Saturday March 18. It all happens onstage at Lost Nation Theater, wheelchair accessible and protected by a state-of-the-art Synexis Air Purification System.

That dapper and verbal virtuoso Emcee G. Richard Ames, with accomplished accompanist Tim Guiles on piano, guide you through an evening that will let us re-live those "best of" moments over the past near 35 Years and forecasts some best moments yet to come! Songs, parodies, monologues and more, combined with tasty treats and a cash bar make for a festive evening of fun.

Joining Rick Ames and Tim Guiles for the evening are Founding Artistic Director Kim Bent, Alexa Kartschoke (Side by Side by Sondheim) Kathleen Keenan (Always, Patsy Cline), Kate Kenney (Eurydice), Jordan Mensah of the Shidaa Project, Taryn Noelle (Cabaret), Maura O'Brien (Becoming Dr Ruth), Abby Paige (Judevine), William Pelton (Into the Woods), and George Woodard.

This "variety show" like evening will have solos, duets, and trios from shows & writers like David Budbill, Stephen Sondheim, Christopher Durang, Thornton Wilder and even some aerial arts magic with Kate Kenney.

The Kick-Off Cabaret is a fundraiser for Lost Nation Theater. All the artists are donating their time & talents to not only celebrate the start of the season but help fund it too! And it's not just the onstage artists supporting LNT in this way, Stage Manager Sarah Menard and lighting designers Samuel Biondolillo and Kelly Daigneault are too.

Come be part of this celebration. Enjoy a great show, refreshments, and the chance to talk with some of your favorite LNT artists. And find out what Lost Nation Theater has planned for its 2023 Season at Montpelier City Hall - and beyond!


"It feels so great to be doing a Full Season of Theater - complete with big productions ­- once again! We're so grateful to all our friends & fellow artists who are joining us to celebrate, raise a little money, awareness, and get us started off with joy, fun, and exceptionality!" - Kim Bent, LNT Founder

Tickets are $20 (general) $10 Youth $20 Live-stream or Video- or More if you so choose! (The event is a fundraiser after all!) www.lostnationtheater.org phone: 802-229-0492. or purchase in person at the City Clerks Office. By purchasing tickets you agree to adhere to all of LNT's safety protocols (which currently means masks are required for ages 5 & up), which can be found on our website.

Lost Nation Theater's performance space within Montpelier City Hall Arts Center is wheelchair accessible and offers assisted listening services. Guide dogs are always welcome. Please let us know of any access needs when purchasing tickets.




Dorset Theatre Festival Announces MISERY, THE THANKSGIVING PLAY And More For 2023 Season Photo
Dorset Theatre Festival Announces MISERY, THE THANKSGIVING PLAY And More For 2023 Season
Dorset Theatre Festival has announced the 46th Main Stage Summer Season beginning June 23, 2023, including William Goldman's stage adaptation of Stephen King's Misery (June 23 - July 8); the World Premiere of Still by Lia Romeo (July 21 - August 5); Kate Hamill's Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B (August 11 - 26); and The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa FastHorse (September 1 - 10).
Folk Americana Roots Hall Of Fame Announces Arlo Guthrie: Ramblin Son Exhibit Photo
Folk Americana Roots Hall Of Fame Announces Arlo Guthrie: Ramblin Son' Exhibit
Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF) will look at Arlo Guthrie's life, from his childhood to his decade long career on the stage. Curated by the Museum Collective, Arlo Guthrie: Ramblin' Son will feature never-before-displayed personal items including Arlo's first guitar, original handwritten lyrics, early family photographs, and even Arlo's white wedding suit and Jackie's wedding dress.
Lost Nation Theater Presents The Kick-Off Cabaret! Next Weekend Photo
Lost Nation Theater Presents 'The Kick-Off Cabaret!' Next Weekend
Lost Nation Theater presents 'The Kick-Off Cabaret!” next weekend. Your Favorite Lost Nation Theater artists gather for an evening of tales and tunes (and other fun), for one night only to celebrate the kick-off of your resident professional theater's 35th Season!
Vermont Students Compete In Statewide Poetry Out Loud Events Photo
Vermont Students Compete In Statewide Poetry Out Loud Events
Students from 22 Vermont high schools, representing 10 counties, travel to the Barre Opera House on Thursday, March 9 to recite poems on stage in the Vermont Poetry Out Loud 2023 Semifinals.

More Hot Stories For You


Dorset Theatre Festival Announces MISERY, THE THANKSGIVING PLAY And More For 2023 SeasonDorset Theatre Festival Announces MISERY, THE THANKSGIVING PLAY And More For 2023 Season
March 8, 2023

Dorset Theatre Festival has announced the 46th Main Stage Summer Season beginning June 23, 2023, including William Goldman's stage adaptation of Stephen King's Misery (June 23 - July 8); the World Premiere of Still by Lia Romeo (July 21 - August 5); Kate Hamill's Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B (August 11 - 26); and The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa FastHorse (September 1 - 10).
Folk Americana Roots Hall Of Fame Announces Arlo Guthrie: Ramblin Son' ExhibitFolk Americana Roots Hall Of Fame Announces Arlo Guthrie: Ramblin Son' Exhibit
March 8, 2023

Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF) will look at Arlo Guthrie's life, from his childhood to his decade long career on the stage. Curated by the Museum Collective, Arlo Guthrie: Ramblin' Son will feature never-before-displayed personal items including Arlo's first guitar, original handwritten lyrics, early family photographs, and even Arlo's white wedding suit and Jackie's wedding dress.
Lost Nation Theater Presents 'The Kick-Off Cabaret!' Next WeekendLost Nation Theater Presents 'The Kick-Off Cabaret!' Next Weekend
March 8, 2023

Lost Nation Theater presents 'The Kick-Off Cabaret!” next weekend. Your Favorite Lost Nation Theater artists gather for an evening of tales and tunes (and other fun), for one night only to celebrate the kick-off of your resident professional theater's 35th Season!
Vermont Students Compete In Statewide Poetry Out Loud EventsVermont Students Compete In Statewide Poetry Out Loud Events
March 7, 2023

Students from 22 Vermont high schools, representing 10 counties, travel to the Barre Opera House on Thursday, March 9 to recite poems on stage in the Vermont Poetry Out Loud 2023 Semifinals.
Shelburne Players Puts On its 40th Show, THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOODShelburne Players Puts On its 40th Show, THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD
March 5, 2023

The Shelburne Players has announced the production of its 40th show, 'The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood,' taking the stage at Shelburne Town Center from March 17th to 25th.
share