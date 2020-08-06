GAAR/The Mirror Theater To Produce King Midas-Themed Play HANDS OF LIGHT on Zoom

The play will be presented on Zoom by an international cast and Vermonters.

Pomerance play, "Hands of Light", A Modern Day King Midas play, will be produced as a virtual play on Zoom by an international cast and Vermonters , including actors from: First Nation, UK, Italian, German, Los Angeles, NY and local Vermont talent. This GAAR/ The Mirror production will be in association with Highland Center For The Arts, VPR and Footprint TV. Airing For 4 days only: Aug 20,21,22 and 23rd on VPR, Footprint Tv and Facebook on The Mirror Theater Page. All proceeds to go to Aware Charity to fight against domestic violence against women.

"Hands of Light," tells a modern day story of King Midas and the price of greed and getting what you want. Also it is a perfect metaphor for Covid 19 and social distancing, ie, anyone King Midas touches becomes infected by his curse and turned to gold. Soon everyone in Midas jails turned to gold, Milla his daughter is turned to gold and his crops are failing, the people are starving. Midas must come face to face with the consequences of his obsession with gold. During the play Midas searches high and low for the cure to this curse. Not unlike Covid, once infected your DNA changes to gold.

The play stars: Michael Tomlinson as Midas, Jamie Harris as Eteocles, Ian Lithgow as Gordias, Nicole Ansari Cox as Nucia Midas, Jamie Loy as Horsetamer, Kevin Sebastian as Cracky, Abigail Demers as Milla, Cian Genaro as Guard, Will River Mossek as Soldier, Marla Schaffel as Narrator, Abigail Demers as Milla Midas, Ronald Rand as Advisor, Giacomo Rocchini as the Persian Ambassador, David Beck as Advisor 2, Dominic Spilane as Parvus, Rosina Fernoff as Old Lady, Jim Hogue as Holy Man, Mina Cuesta as Boy, Eve Passeltiner as Attendant, Crispian Belfrage. Sabra Jones will direct. Sabra Jones and Eve Pomerance are producing, original music by David Beck, editing by Cian Genaro.

In order of appearance: Jamie Loy (Horse Taner) Jamie Harris (Eteocles)Michael Tomlinson. (Midas) , Nicole Ansari-Cox ( Nucia) Kevin Sebastian (Cracky), Crispian Belfrage (Captain), Marla Schaffel (Narrator) Ian Lithgow (Gordias) Cian Genaro (Guard)

