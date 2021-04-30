Flynn Center Will Host the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival This Summer

Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, a program of the Flynn, produced in association with Burlington City Arts, returns to Downtown Burlington June 4-13.

One of the largest annual events in Vermont, the festival is nationally recognized as an outstanding cross-section of contemporary jazz, and is renowned for welcoming up-and-coming artists, of-the-moment sensations, and established icons.

This year, the festival will offer free shows throughout, at different sites in and around Burlington, so that everyone has the opportunity to rediscover the healing power of live music. All week, artists will showcase a fusion of styles and cultures, embracing togetherness, spontaneity, and musical alchemy in a spirited celebration of community.

The 2021 festival lineup will be announced on May 11.

Learn more at https://www.flynnvt.org/Community/Burlington-Discover-Jazz-Festival.